Chit Chaat and a Milwaukee food truck team up thanks to friendship that started at Park High School

Downs saw the fast success and attention Milk Can has gotten in just its first few months of business, so she invited her former classmate to park in front of Chit Chaat for a day.

“I saw his business blowing up on social media. So I thought, ‘Let’s do a collaboration,’” Downs said while her husband, Junaid Shafique, worked inside the food truck with Milk Can’s normal staff.

The Wisconsin classics even received a Pakistani treatment, with a “lamburger” with pickled cabbage, cilantro and mint being offered alongside the typical American burgers.

Among Milk Can’s early online rave reviews was one from Lori Fredrich, a senior writer with OnMilwaukee.com. She told readers “You gotta go” check out Milk Can because “The cheeseburger was exquisitely messy (you’ll need napkins) with a beautifully toasted bun, a tasty beef patty, plenty of condiments, great pickles, tasty onions and just the right amount of cheese. The fries are crisp and coated with a seasoning blend that makes them downright addictive. If you’ve ever had tortilla chips seasoned with that citrusy-salty-and-slightly-sweet spice blend that you can’t stop eating ... these are just like that.”