Chiropractors purchase new building in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Brown Family Chiropractic has purchased a 6,000-square-foot building at 6420 Bankers Road and relocated operations there.

The chiropractic clinic, which was previously located in leased facilities at 6232 Bankers Road, is operated by Sally Brown and her daughter, Tera Pfarr.

Utilizing a U.S. Small Business Administration loan program, the mother-daughter owners partnered with Town Bank to finance the purchase of the land and the building, as well as renovations to their new property.

Business Lending Partners, the financial team at Racine County Economic Development Corp., administered the loan.

"If I had to use one word, I would just say – easy," said Dr. Brown. "The communication between all those organizations and our banker to us was phenomenal."