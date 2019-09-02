RACINE — The countdown to the Racine Zoo’s Chinese Lantern Festival has begun with the arrival last week of the premade pieces and large assembly team from mainland China.
In a first for Racine, large, multicolored, illuminated Chinese lanterns — in the form of creatures and a pagoda — will light up the night at the Racine Zoo during this year’s last quarter.
The zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the festival in May. The event is to run for 80 nights of illumination, spanning Oct. 1-Dec. 31, with 26 different artistic displays. The lantern creations will start at the zoo’s entrance and be stationed throughout approximately the south half of the zoo.
The zoo is working with Zigong Lantern Group of Zigong, China, the world’s largest industry group of its kind, and its overseas component, China Lantern International. Zigong has won numerous awards, Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said in May.
The assemblers are staying at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside apartments and working from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. They are being driven back and forth each morning and night by volunteers.
The process of making Chinese lanterns started about 2,000 years ago, and each artistic structure is still handmade with silk stretched onto and glued to a steel frame. Of the 26 scenes that arrived about half completed and were shipped by sea.
The largest of the lanterns, which are illuminated from within, will be the Temple of Heaven, at nearly 40 feet. The longest creation, a dragon, will be about 131 feet long, said Justin Corsa, China Lantern International’s North American executive director. It will stand 18 feet tall.
Heidorn said other scenes include a panda and bamboo, a koi pond scene and a Chinese zodiac. The assembly team will put the scenes together in their final locations one at a time, she said.
The zoo will close at its regular time throughout the Lantern Festival, then reopen at night for that separate event with its own admission structure.
“The lanterns will look like pieces of artwork during the day and will come to life at night for all to see,” zoo officials stated.
Lantern Festival partnership
To promote the festival, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded the Racine Zoo a $30,280 grant for marketing. The money will be used to do digital, print, direct mail, broadcast and outdoor advertising, in both Wisconsin and Illinois. The Tourism Department is expecting up to 100,000 visitors and $3.76 million in visitor spending.
Meng Liu, China Lantern International’s executive director for China overseas, previously said the company will make a $600,000 investment to produce the displays.
Heidorn said the zoo will provide the operational and marketing support, and the two partners, the zoo and Zigong, have a revenue-sharing agreement for the money the festival produces.
The Chinese Lantern Festival will run from Oct. 1-Dec. 31 except for these dates: Oct. 28; Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25 and 28; and Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23-25. The event takes place rain or shine.
People will be admitted from 6-9 p.m. on weeknights, with the zoo closing at 10 p.m., and from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with the zoo closing at 11 p.m.
Purchasing tickets
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.racinezoo.org/lantern-festival. They are valid for any night of the events. Prices:
Adult (age 16 or older) — $22.59 online with fees, $25 at the door;
Senior (62 or older) — $17.44 online with fees, $20 at the door;
Child (ages 3-15) — $14.35 online with fees, $17 at the door; and
Young child (2 or younger) — free.
Food and drink options will be available, beyond the zoo’s usual offerings. The zoo is working with Danny’s Meats & Catering and Main Moon. Heidorn said sake, or Japanese rice wine, will also likely be available for purchase.
