Childers wins seat on Raymond Elementary School Board with 11 write-in votes

RAYMOND — After no candidates registered to run in the April 7 election for the one open position on the Raymond Elementary School Board, the write-in candidate with the most votes was sworn in on Monday.

Jeremy Childers, who received 11 write-in votes, is the new board member. Andrew Klotz came in second with 10 write-in votes, according to District Administrator Steve Harder.

On April 14, the day after election results were announced, the Raymond Elementary School Board of Canvassers certified the vote.

On Monday, the School Board approved the vote and offered the seat to Childers, who accepted and was sworn in.

Raymond School Board members serve three-year terms and receive a $1,100 annual salary.

