RACINE — A child playing with a cigarette lighter caused a bedroom fire Sunday evening that did an estimated $100 damage to the structure and $500 to the contents of a closet, the Racine Fire Department reported.
Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at about 7:05 p.m. to 3931 Green St., unit 1. The occupants had extinguished most of the fire near a bedroom closet before firefighters arrived. When they did, they used a hand-held water extinguisher to cool the area where the fire started.
Nobody was injured, and the occupants were not displaced. Fire damage was contained to the closet and bedroom.
