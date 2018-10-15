Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A child playing with a cigarette lighter caused a bedroom fire Sunday evening that did an estimated $100 damage to the structure and $500 to the contents of a closet, the Racine Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at about 7:05 p.m. to 3931 Green St., unit 1. The occupants had extinguished most of the fire near a bedroom closet before firefighters arrived. When they did, they used a hand-held water extinguisher to cool the area where the fire started.

Nobody was injured, and the occupants were not displaced. Fire damage was contained to the closet and bedroom.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments