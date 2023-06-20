BURLINGTON — A judge has denied Daniel Powers permission to work at a Lake Geneva theater owned by a Burlington City Council member.

It is the second time Powers has asked for his bond to be modified so that he could take a job at the Geneva Stage venue.

Powers, 58, a former teacher’s aide at Dyer Elementary School in Burlington, is charged with six felony counts of child sexual assault, including five that allege repeated assaults on the same children. Prosecutors allege that Powers touched girls inappropriately at the school.

One of the conditions of Powers’ bond is that he remain under house arrest and have no contact with children. His trial is scheduled for next January.

Racine County Circuit Judge Robert Repischak denied the most recent request last month because of concern that Powers could have contact with children.

Repischak said he would allow Powers to have a job only “if defendant can find another place to work third shift with limited contact with minors.”

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office opposed both bond modification requests.

Defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said Powers requested permission to work at the Geneva Stage because he needed a job.

“He just wants to work,” Cafferty said. “He had an opportunity to work there.”

Cafferty also said that any other employment prospects would need the judge’s approval and that finding work is challenging for anyone facing criminal charges.

“It’s very difficult,” he said.

Located at 244 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva, Geneva Stage is an historic former movie house that reopened this spring as a live music concert hall, and beer and wine bar.

The owner, Shad Branen, is a Burlington alderman and he also owns the Plaza Theater movie house in Burlington.

Branen said Powers was employed at the Lake Geneva theater as a maintenance worker before any allegations of criminal behavior surfaced.

Although Branen said any new employment would involve no contact with the public, he said he respects the judge’s decision to deny the request.

“Of course the allegations are very serious,” Branen said. “It’s not taken lightly.”

Powers, who lives in the Walworth County community of Spring Prairie, has a work history that includes school bus driver, garbage truck driver and farmhand.

He joined Dyer Elementary School as a teacher’s aide in 2008, receiving good job performance reviews before co-workers and parents reported concerns about his behavior.

He was fired in April 2022, shortly before the criminal charges were announced.

