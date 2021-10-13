Child playing with lighter ignites structure fire in Racine area; one person burned

MOUNT PLEASANT — A child playing with a lighter ignited a fire that injured one person and caused about $40,000 in damages.

The South Shore Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Howe Street at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire in an upstairs bedroom. It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One person was treated and released for minor burns by the South Shore Fire Department paramedics.

SSFD was assisted at the scene by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and We Energies.

NFPA

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2014 to 2018 about 30,460 fires stemmed from someone playing with fire.

NFPA reported “these fires resulted in an estimated 50 deaths, 510 injuries, and $205 million in direct property damage each year.”

According to the American Red Cross, more than 50% of fires started by children playing with fire occur in a bedroom and bedding is the first material ignited.

The Red Cross recommends keeping cigarette lighters and matches stored where children cannot access them.