Chief Howell, others 'outraged' over George Floyd's death

The officers could’ve turned Floyd sideways or repositioned him somehow so he wasn’t flat on his stomach and his lungs weren’t compressed, Soens said. What the officers did as shown in the video was not good practice, he said, however it’s possible there were other circumstances not shown in the video.

Mount Pleasant police sergeants are briefing the officers during their shifts about this incident and reminding them that they are responsible for all suspects taken into custody.

Soens said sometimes when a suspect is uncooperative, an officer may end up on the ground with the suspect.

“Once that person is handcuffed, now that’s over,” Soens said. There is no blanket statement for when an amount of restraint is too much, he said, because every situation is different.

However, he said that putting one’s knee on a suspect’s neck is not part of police training. A knee may go on the upper back when trying to restrain someone who is resisting, but the knee wouldn’t go on the neck.

“99.999% of the time, law enforcement officers are there, they want to do the right thing and they’re trying to do the right thing,” he said. “You certainly have bad actors in every occupation and you’re going to have them in law enforcement too.”