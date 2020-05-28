Chief Howell, others 'outraged' over George Floyd's death

RACINE COUNTY — Many locally including Racine Police Chief Art Howell are responding in outrage after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who was in police custody.
And Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said following the incident, sergeants are reminding all officers to be careful when taking suspects into custody.
James Hall, executive director and CEO of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha also expressed disbelief.
In a viral video of the incident, Floyd, who was black, was handcuffed by police Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis PD is shown holding Floyd down under his knee on the street, putting his weight on top of Floyd’s neck.
Chauvin, who is white, continues holding Floyd down for minutes, even after Floyd says he can’t breathe.
Soon Floyd is motionless and an ambulance arrives; he’s later pronounced dead at a hospital. The police involved were fired but as of Thursday afternoon charges had not been filed.
Police were initially called on suspicion that Floyd tried to use a $20 counterfeit bill at Cup Foods, a grocery store in Minneapolis.
Howell condemns actions
In a statement Thursday, Howell said, “As a veteran peace officer and current Chief of Police, today, I join fellow law enforcement leaders across the nation in expressing my extreme outrage regarding the death of Mr. George Floyd.
While it is not customary for police leaders to weigh-in on police related matters in advance of the adjudication process, and it is further unusual to critique sensitive matters occurring within other jurisdictions, the facts and circumstances involving Mr. Floyd’s death as visually depicted are heart-wrenching and appalling. Such conduct under the color of law and order cannot be viewed as normal, justifiable, or acceptable.”
“While all who are accused of crimes are afforded the full measure of Constitutional rights and protections, those who take the solemn oath to protect, serve, and to preserve life and property, have a significantly higher level of responsibility and accountability.
The events witnessed on video were shocking to the conscience of the nation, and such events, if not called out for what they represent, will erode the fabric of our nation. I call on police leaders near and far to take a stand in condemning this unacceptable behavior, which in turn will reveal our core values and reassure those we serve that the profession we represent is yet honorable. “
Taking well-being seriously
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said he saw the video and it doesn’t look good.
“The problem with the incident is when we take someone into custody, we are then responsible for their welfare and well-being,” he said. “We have to take that seriously.”
The officers could’ve turned Floyd sideways or repositioned him somehow so he wasn’t flat on his stomach and his lungs weren’t compressed, Soens said. What the officers did as shown in the video was not good practice, he said, however it’s possible there were other circumstances not shown in the video.
Mount Pleasant police sergeants are briefing the officers during their shifts about this incident and reminding them that they are responsible for all suspects taken into custody.
Soens said sometimes when a suspect is uncooperative, an officer may end up on the ground with the suspect.
“Once that person is handcuffed, now that’s over,” Soens said. There is no blanket statement for when an amount of restraint is too much, he said, because every situation is different.
However, he said that putting one’s knee on a suspect’s neck is not part of police training. A knee may go on the upper back when trying to restrain someone who is resisting, but the knee wouldn’t go on the neck.
“99.999% of the time, law enforcement officers are there, they want to do the right thing and they’re trying to do the right thing,” he said. “You certainly have bad actors in every occupation and you’re going to have them in law enforcement too.”
‘We can’t just point the finger’
Rep. Greta Neubauer (D—Racine) said in a public Facebook post that George Floyd should be alive.
“His death highlights the realities of systemic racism and police violence that have faced Black America long before Colin Kaepernick took a knee,” she said. “And he is not the only name we have heard in recent weeks.”
“We can’t just shrug, point the finger, and say ‘it isn’t us, it’s them,’ because in the end, we are all part of a broken system — one that disproportionately harms our black neighbors.”
Neubauer said we need to examine ourselves, our instincts and our behavior. We need to take responsibility for our own actions as well as our friends’ and other community members’ actions.
“As a white woman, I have a particular responsibility to speak up at this moment, and I ask you all — especially my fellow white women — to join me,” she said. “I commit to listening to the experiences of our neighbors of color, to continuing to learn by examining my own privilege and to fight for equity through our political system.”
‘A public health issue’
“It’s again and again and again. There seems like there’s no limitation to what’s happening on the streets when it comes down to these incidents with police officers and black men and women,” Hall of the Urban League said. “I don’t want to say they have too much power, I believe they are just over-policing.”
He believes these issues can be solved when the police are more connected to the communities they serve.
“Without any connection to the community, these things are still going to happen. They have nothing to identify with, they don’t see these individuals as people. They see them as targets.”
Educating these police officers about diverse communities can also help, he said. Looking into why these police officers behave the way they have in these communities may also shed some light on the subject. Additionally, another solution is asking the police unions to urge the police to have more caution and respect when patrolling a neighborhood, he said.
While the Urban League is not a social justice organization, it is working to educate the community about how to engage police officers when they arrive at a scene.
The approach the Urban League is teaching is the least interaction, the better. Hall said it seems that our country’s police force is trained to be aggressive instead of de-escalating and solving problems.
“We need to identify this as a public health issue the way police officers are attacking black and brown people throughout this country. The outcry has to be bigger than just the black and brown community.”
