Chief Howell not retiring yet, may stay at the helm of the Racine Police Department through March
RACINE — Police Chief Art Howell announced Friday that he will delay his retirement by up to three months to ensure a smooth transition for whomever is picked as the new chief in 2021.

Howell had announced in July he would be retiring at the end of the year. However, the search for his replacement has taken longer than anticipated.

He agreed to stay in his current position until a new chief is hired or through March 31, whichever comes first, in order to prevent a loss of leadership in the department and to ensure a smooth transition to the next chief of police.

‘Happy to pitch in’

“I am certainly looking forward to retirement,” Howell, who has been with the RPD since 1984 and is the city’s first Black police chief, said in a statement, “but after much discussion with my patient and wonderful wife, as well as with city leadership, I think it is best for the community and the department to make sure that there is a continuity of leadership during this time of transition.

“I want to make sure the community continues to have faith in the leadership at RPD, and I want to make sure the next chief is also set up for success, so I am happy to pitch in for a few more months to ensure that smooth transition of leadership.”

During his time with the Police Department, the last eight years of which have been as its chief, Howell has seen a steady decrease in local crime. In 2019, the city reported its lowest violent crime rate in 55 years.

In a statement, Mayor Cory Mason said: “We are incredibly grateful for Chief Howell’s willingness to continue to serve during this time of transition.

“The chief is an incredibly dedicated public servant, who cares deeply about our community and has served our city well. He certainly deserves to have a long and wonderful retirement, but having him stay a few additional months is an admirable way for us to ensure a smooth transition to the next chief.”

Search drags on

The Racine Police and Fire Commission hired Baker Tilly as the firm to conduct the nationwide search for the new chief.

Originally, the PFC expected to have potential candidates by the end of November, but that has been pushed back to early January.

Interim City Administrator Kathleen Fischer said the delay was in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in part to give the Police and Fire Commission time to be fully informed on the process.

The PFC is currently in the process of having its powers and responsibilities greatly expanded as part of the city’s push to create more oversight of law enforcement.

Fischer said the city receives weekly updates and said, at the last count, there were eight applicants.

The first review of applications by Baker Tilly is expected to take place Jan. 4. Afterward, the agency will forward to the PFC the list of who it deems to be the most qualified candidates.

