Chief Howell not retiring yet, may stay at the helm of the Racine Police Department through March

RACINE — Police Chief Art Howell announced Friday that he will delay his retirement by up to three months to ensure a smooth transition for whomever is picked as the new chief in 2021.

Howell had announced in July he would be retiring at the end of the year. However, the search for his replacement has taken longer than anticipated.

He agreed to stay in his current position until a new chief is hired or through March 31, whichever comes first, in order to prevent a loss of leadership in the department and to ensure a smooth transition to the next chief of police.

‘Happy to pitch in’

“I am certainly looking forward to retirement,” Howell, who has been with the RPD since 1984 and is the city’s first Black police chief, said in a statement, “but after much discussion with my patient and wonderful wife, as well as with city leadership, I think it is best for the community and the department to make sure that there is a continuity of leadership during this time of transition.