RACINE — Following the Dec. 17 arrest of Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo, Racine Police Chief Art Howell on Thursday explained the steps that will be taken next and the time that needs to go into the process.
“While an expedited adjudication process is preferred by all, when cases must be reviewed externally, the jurisdiction of origin cedes control over the investigative process and workload priority level. While not optimal, when cases are transferred to other jurisdictions for impartial review, external agencies must balance their existing caseload with the added workload that comes with accepting external cases,” Howell said.
Howell said this case was immediately handed off to an outside department, in this case the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
“In cases where police agencies face a potential conflict of interest in investigating their own members, the best course of action is to pass such investigations off to an outside agency. This is what immediately occurred in this case,” Howell said.
Review of reports
The chief explainedthat the next step in the process is for the investigative reports to be reviewed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
“Subject to the circumstances, the DA may elect to have this matter reviewed externally in order to avoid any perceived bias or potential conflict of interest,” Howell explained.
According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police best practice guide, “The difference between a criminal or administrative investigation is distinct. Each requires careful procedures be taken at each step in order to comply with the law and agency policy and procedures, while taking care not to jeopardize prosecution, should that become necessary. Some departments run these investigations simultaneously while others prefer to complete the criminal investigation prior to beginning the administrative investigation.”
Howell explained, “when officers face both internal investigations and potential criminal charges, it is protocol for criminal proceedings to proceed (and be concluded) in advance of the conclusion of internal investigations. This is the case so that information learned during the internal investigation (where officers are compelled to testify under Garrity warnings) do not cross-contaminate the criminal process (where all citizens have separate protections under Miranda rights).”
Garrity warnings are similar to Miranda rights, but warn the employee that failure to fully disclose information that is related to the office held, may result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.
Howell said, “Once criminal matters are adjudicated, and parallel Internal Affairs investigations are completed, discipline may be issued from the Office of the Chief of Police. If the affected members so choose, they may request a public hearing before the Police and Fire Commission to appeal the disciplinary decision from the Chief’s Office. The PFC can uphold the chief’s decision, reject the decision, or impose greater (or lessor) sanctions.”
The chief concluded by saying, “When matters are reviewed externally, control over the prioritization of such cases is ceded to the jurisdiction of choice. As DA Hanson considers options for external review, along with selecting an external agency that has the capacity to conduct a high-end professional, transparent and impartial investigation, existing workload considerations will be in play as well.
