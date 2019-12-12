Chicken Palace opens in Racine

RACINE — The Fiesta Garibaldi Chicken Palace serves much more than just poultry.

The new chicken restaurant, which opened Nov. 30, is located at 1130 Washington Ave. The space, attached to the BP gas station there, was previously occupied by Subway.

The Racine Chicken Palace is the eighth restaurant owned by the Fiesta Garibaldi Restaurant Group in southeast Wisconsin.

The restaurant specializes in grilled chicken that is marinated for 24 hours.

In addition to chicken, the palace offers a mix of Mexican and American foods like macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, cole slaw, rice and tamales. It also sells tacos with a variety of meat options.

For customers with a sweet tooth, the palace serves various fruits and a variety of ice cream flavors.

Owner Valdemar Escobar touted the restaurant’s reasonable prices saying an entire family can eat for around $20.

The group opened a Chicken Palace in Kenosha around six years ago and had customers driving there from Racine, and asking for a location closer to home.

“Now they don’t have to drive as far,” Escobar said.