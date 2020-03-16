You are the owner of this article.
Chick-fil-A closing dining room starting Tuesday, drive-thru to remain open in Mount Pleasant
alert top story

MOUNT PLEASANT — Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the country are closing their dining areas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chick-fil-A at 5315 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, is closing its dining area starting Tuesday, but the drive-thru will remain open.

In a post on its corporate website on Sunday, Chick-fil-A stated, “Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact."

"Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience as our restaurants begin transitioning their operations this week. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."

Starbucks, Taco Bell and multiple other large chains have also gone to drive-thru only. 

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the Department of Health Services to ban gatherings of 50 or more statewide, with the exception of “Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.”

The Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department both recommended a similar moratorium on such gatherings.

And the White House advised the public to avoid groups of more than 10 for at least 15 days, and to avoid restaurants and bars for that time. President Donald Trump said that coronavirus restrictions could last until August, and possibly longer.

