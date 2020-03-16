Chick-fil-A closing dining room starting Tuesday, Downtown group creates delivery, pick-up plan

MOUNT PLEASANT — Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the country are closing their dining areas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and some local businesses are making moves to prepare for the possibility of their restaurants and bars to close.

The Chick-fil-A at 5315 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, announced that its dining area would be closed, starting Tuesday. The drive-thru is expected to stay open.

In a post on its corporate website on Sunday, Chick-fil-A stated, “Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact."

"Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience as our restaurants begin transitioning their operations this week. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."

Starbucks, Taco Bell and multiple other large chains have also gone to drive-thru only.

Downtown restaurants prepare