Chick-fil-A closing dining room starting Tuesday, Downtown group creates delivery, pick-up plan

MOUNT PLEASANT — Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the country are closing their dining areas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and some local businesses are making moves to prepare for the possibility of their restaurants and bars to close.
The Chick-fil-A at 5315 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, announced that its dining area would be closed, starting Tuesday. The drive-thru is expected to stay open.
In a post on its corporate website on Sunday, Chick-fil-A stated, “Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact."
"Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience as our restaurants begin transitioning their operations this week. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."
Starbucks, Taco Bell and multiple other large chains have also gone to drive-thru only.
Downtown restaurants prepare
Douglas Nicholson, owner of the Nicholsworth Group, who operates the Brickhouse, Carriage House Liquor Co., Main Hub and The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, said that they have made the decision to stay open, but in a limited capacity.
"After talking to our employees, we feel we have a duty to keep them working as much as possible," Nicholson said.
Starting Tuesday, they have reserved the two parking spots in front of The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., for curbside pickup. They will also be offering limited delivery service.
To place an order for pick-up or delivery at the Ivanhoe, call 262-637-4730.
He said that they are following CDC recommendations and advising all employees and customers who are not feeling well to stay home and self quarantine. They are also focused on keeping their facilities clean and disinfected using recommended practices.
"The safety of our guests and employees is our no. 1 priority always," Nicholson said. "All working employees have chosen to do so during this time."
The Nicholworth Group said they are taking the situation seriously and staying updated with the latest news from the local health department and national organization.
Patrick Todd, a Nicholworth Group employee, said that this situation will very much affect many small businesses.
"Support local as this ]is going to be tough on small business," Todd said. "There are l lot of costs associated with this that we don’t fully understand."
Gatherings banned
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the Department of Health Services to ban gatherings of 50 or more statewide, with the exception of “Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.”
The Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department both recommended a similar moratorium on such gatherings.
And the White House advised the public to avoid groups of more than 10 for at least 15 days, and to avoid restaurants and bars for that time. President Donald Trump said that coronavirus restrictions could last until August, and possibly longer.
