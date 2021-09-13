Chicago resists putting life rings at risky lake piers, unlike what groups in Racine have done

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District said it plans to put life rings along the Lake Michigan waterfront but only in areas that are considered safe to swim, upsetting the mother of a college student who drowned off a pier.
“I’m infuriated,“ said Maria Diaz, whose son, Miguel Cisneros, drowned last month in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
“Don’t they have kids? Aren’t they mothers, fathers? And how would they feel if (it were) their son?” Diaz said. “Because, believe me, you never think about this until it hits home. And it can happen to anyone.”
Cisneros, 19, drowned on Aug. 22, a few weeks before his planned departure for Columbia University in New York. A vigil for him was held Tuesday night.
In the City of Racine, the opposite approach has been taken following four deaths this past summer.
Last month, several local groups worked with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to place 12 life jackets and 150 throw rings on North Beach (where it is usually safe to swim and where lifeguards are posted during the summer) as well as at Zoo Beach — where it is often unsafe to swim and where there aren’t lifeguards.
The groups involved included teachers from Park High School, Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 (the union for the Racine Fire Department) and the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club.
In 2019, just days after life rings were placed at South Pier, one of the rings was used to help save a woman’s life. Swimming along piers and other structures in the lake is considered especially dangerous.
Back in the Windy City
Rogers Park residents have put life rings on the pier near where Cisneros died but they have been removed by the Park District, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Instead, the Park District is discussing ways to restrict access to the piers while installing life rings elsewhere where it’s “safe to swim,” said Timothy King, general counsel.
At a Wednesday meeting, a law professor said the Park District could be exposing itself to liability if life rings are placed in other locations. Gerry Dworkin, a water safety specialist, said the rings can be hard to throw accurately from a beach, though they can be effective if dropped to a struggling swimmer near a pier.