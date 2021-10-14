Chicago-based women's care business wins Racine competition

Friends Eden Laurin, Aubrey Howard and Mia Clarke all had children within six months of each other — and Laurin and Howard described that time as a “terribly disappointing time for products and info” as new mothers.
Laurin recognized the issues she was facing as one wave in the massive sea of the reality of being a woman. Women have faced issues for years, from getting their first menstrual cycle to menopause and beyond, she said.
The three have turned their problems into profit since they co-founded their women’s care brand, Nyssa, in 2018. The brand offers products specifically for those who have given birth: such as postpartum recovery kits, underwear, heat and ice packs, leggings, mirrors and more.
The business launched its first product in September 2019 — and two years later, won a first place $5,000 cash prize for the brand in the pitch competition at Racine’s inaugural Tech-Prize pitch competition, hosted by Visioning a Greater Racine.
Ten entrepreneurs pitched their business proposals to investors and judges at Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus on Sept. 18.
“Running a business is hard. In the middle of the night, you wake up stressed,” Howard said. “Any time that all of that work, blood, sweat and tears can be validated for a cash prize, is what keeps us going.”
The Tech-Prize competition was the culmination of over two years planning from volunteers who made up the Visioning a Greater Racine’s Thriving Economy WAVE (Working Action Vision and Engagement) team.
The group modeled Tech-Prize after Grand Rapid Michigan’s Art Prize, which brings artists from around the world to compete for public and juried prizes.
Tech-Prize co-chair Jeff Daniel noted the challenge of putting the competition together during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t think we could have done any better; it was phenomenal,” he said in a statement.
Founding the business
Nyssa is a women’s well-being brand built on two pillars:
- Well-designed, innovative products
- Resources and language surrounding women’s health.
The name Nyssa, which means “woman” in Arabic and “beginning” in Greek, really speaks to the brand’s mission of transformational products for women, Laurin said.
Nyssa’s headquarters is in Chicago, also where Laurin, now the brand’s CEO, lives. Howard is based in Michigan and Clark splits her time between Chicago and the United Kingdom.
Laurin and Howard had already started a few businesses together focusing on product development and innovation. But all three women have been friends for more than a cumulative decade.
“There’s nothing more terrifyingly awesome than working together with a group of friends, making products that you all believe really strongly in,” Eden said. “It matters to us because it matters to our lives. This is our mission.”
Howard emphasized how many products marketed towards women are makeup and clothing. She noticed a lack of companies offering other necessary women’s products.
However, when the children were born, “we reached our tipping point and decided we will no longer accept that answer,” Howard said.
“These tough, vulnerable moments we’re describing as unmentionables,” Laurin said.
Laurin, Howard and Clarke constantly look at data, research and statistics and host focus groups to identify these “unmentionables” to help design and produce products and develop language and conversations around the issues.
Solutions to issues
The group didn’t have a background in science or even apparel technology. They connected with industry professionals and obstetricians/gynecologists for expert info.
Their first product was underwear that holds heat or ice packs, called FourthWear postpartum recovery underwear. It’s been since recommended by doctors, doulas and midwives. The inspiration came from the fact that the best thing the group had for postpartum care was flimsy mesh underwear, given to them free from the hospital — but it didn’t hold heat or ice that could help the body heal.
The co-founders then launched the FourthCare perineal ice and heat pack, “a postpartum ice/heat pack that doesn’t look like it came from your dad’s beer cooler,” as the Nyssa website describes. The pack is meant to be in the shape of a woman’s seat and is lightweight.
In 2020, the company added additional products to create a postpartum collection, and this year the company moved outside of postpartum care and launched its Every Woman Collection, which includes the VieVision Between Legs Mirror, a lighted, hands-free mirror for viewing between the legs for self-checks, self-grooming and the insertion of menstrual or contraceptive devices. It has since gone viral.
The company primarily markets to U.S. customers currently but ships products around the world. It’s gained a large following; there’s almost 10,000 followers on Nyssa’s Instagram page.
“We’re happy our products resonate around the world,” Howard said.
“We need this conversation around postpartum and knowing your anatomy as a woman,” Howard said. “It’s been really amazing to see it very quickly adopted by people and professionals wanting to put our products in their practice.”
The breast and chest ice/heat packs, a part of the Postpartum Collection, are now available at 1,100 CVS stores that have a well-being section, which Laurin said will hopefully push recognition of the brand. Sales are rising week by week, Howard said.
The business doesn’t anticipate a brick-and-mortar store within the next year, but is planning to have pop-ups. Nyssa is also planning on adding new products in 2022 that will solve more “unmentionables” issues, but they’re not announced yet.
Tech-Prize
Laurin said the Tech-Prize competition caught her attention. She has family in Wisconsin said she was impressed by the growing of tech and innovation so close to the Windy City.
“It was kind of neat to see another city and how it’s getting tapped,” Laurin said.
The business has participated in conferences and mentorship programs before, but this was the first one Laurin had gone to in person, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other Nyssa founders and business partners were “present” via WhatsApp — they received updates from Laurin, including personal mishaps like when her pants zipper broke during the product pitch.
“It really speaks to her resilience,” Howard said with a laugh.
Laurin noted she was able to connect with resources and gained “incredible opportunities” from Tech-Prize.
The judges’ feedback was “super valuable,” she said. “We’ve had follow-up conversations with most of the judges. It was hugely beneficial.”
Jason Jacobsohn, managing partner at venture capital fund Propellant Ventures, said Laurin told a great story that resonated with the judges. Jacobsohn was a Tech-Prize judge and said he’s been judging various competitions for the past 10 years.
“Telling an engaging story will generate interest from investors,” he said in an email to The Journal Times. “The company already had some nice progress with capital raised, and more importantly, customers buying products. The team was resilient and found a way to continue to grow and thrive during the pandemic. Good teams are resourceful.”
Jacobsohn said the brand can be successful if the founders continue to “execute well … Raising additional capital will help them to bring on my resources (i.e. people), develop more products, and continue to market and sell.”