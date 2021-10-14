Chicago-based women's care business wins Racine competition

“It was kind of neat to see another city and how it’s getting tapped,” Laurin said.

The business has participated in conferences and mentorship programs before, but this was the first one Laurin had gone to in person, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other Nyssa founders and business partners were “present” via WhatsApp — they received updates from Laurin, including personal mishaps like when her pants zipper broke during the product pitch.

“It really speaks to her resilience,” Howard said with a laugh.

Laurin noted she was able to connect with resources and gained “incredible opportunities” from Tech-Prize.

The judges’ feedback was “super valuable,” she said. “We’ve had follow-up conversations with most of the judges. It was hugely beneficial.”

Jason Jacobsohn, managing partner at venture capital fund Propellant Ventures, said Laurin told a great story that resonated with the judges. Jacobsohn was a Tech-Prize judge and said he’s been judging various competitions for the past 10 years.