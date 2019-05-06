National Nurses Week is fast approaching and businesses in Kenosha and Racine are celebrating all of the wonderful nurses in the surrounding communities. This year, Chiappetta Shoes is going big to say thank you.
Chiappetta Shoes, voted Kenosha’s Best Shoe Store and a Gold Medal Service award winner, has been around for over 98 years. They offer the very best comfort footwear, one-on-one customer service, an in-house repair shop, custom orthotics, and superb fit expertise. They know shoes, they know feet, and they know people. Foot pain? They have a solution for that.
This year, they have chosen to be a Title Sponsor for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times National Nurses Week Event and Luncheon on May 8th and May 10th. Both events will honor nurses; winners that were nominated for recognition will be announced.
In addition, Chiappetta Shoes is doing a week-long event May 6 – May 11 at their store. Nurses and other healthcare employees that join their healthcare loyalty programs in-store or online, can enjoy $10 OFF select brands: Dansko, Alegria, New Balance, and Saucony. New customers will receive an extra $5 OFF each pair. Become a loyalty member and for every $250 spent, you’ll receive $12.50 off your next purchase, a 5% return on all purchases.
“Nurses work hard. They put their heart and soul into what they do each and every day, just like we do," said Tony Chiappetta, a certified pedorthist. "To say thanks, we want to make this event a community effort; 2% of every loyalty purchase is donated to the Shalom Center. During National Nurses Week, we’re going to make it 5%. We want nurses to be recognized, appreciated, and pain free. If you’re a nurse, or if you know a nurse, be sure to spread the word.”
To say thank you, Chiappetta Shoes is doing four giveaways during National Nurses Week. All you have to do is be a part of their loyalty program and make a purchase May 6 – May 11th and you’re automatically entered. The prizes are a FREE pair of Dansko, a FREE pair of Alegria, and two lucky winners will get a FREE pair of custom orthotics — a $400 value. Winners will be announced on their Facebook page on Monday, May 13th.
"We have several loyalty programs at the store. Being a small business, we have to offer people a reason to shop small when considering the competitive market. People are not just a number, and that’s why we try to go above and beyond in our services and kick back programs for those that choose to shop with us,” said Nick Chiappetta, who handles marketing and customer service for the store and, like brother Tony, is part of the fourth generation of the family business.
