Check out Unified's middle, high and K-8 proposed referendum project plans

RACINE — Racine Unified’s long-range facilities master plan calls for vast improvements to the district’s schools.

These plans — at the middle, high school and K-8 level — include the filling in of the Case High School pool to be used for wood shop, tech and fitness space; more parking at Gifford K-8 in the vacant lot east of the school; and new and better gym space at multiple schools.

The Case pool, as well as the Horlick and Park high school pools when they are no longer being used, are to be replaced with a $23 million aquatic center paid for through the district’s community service fund.

To fund the plan, unveiled in October, the district is looking to collect $598 million beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. The School Board is scheduled to vote, during its Jan. 27 meeting, on whether to put a referendum to voters asking for that money.

Decisions regarding which schools to close and which ones to renovate were made by taking into account Facility Condition Index or FCI, the educational adequacy of each building, facility capacity and current and projected demographics.