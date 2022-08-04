 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Check out "Racine's corner of Greece," the new family-run downtown restaurant Kouzena 220

  • 0

RACINE — As a Journal Times photographer was leaving Kouzena 220 for the first time Thursday afternoon — with two to-go gyros and sides of Greek potato salad or coleslaw in hand — a customer at the bar made sure to call out “This food is so good.”

In the kitchen at Kouzena (which means “kitchen” in Greek) you’ll often find Paul Maheras, the owner, smoothly switching between English and Greek as he mixes a salad and talks to Mary Luccas, his cousin, preparing pita.

Unlike a lot of Americanized “Gyro places,” Kouzena’s menu goes far beyond just gyros and yogurt. There’s also pork souvlaki (which directly translates to mean “meat on skewers”), saganki (a flame-seared cheese usually served as an appetizer) and dolmathes (specifically seasoned ground beef served over grape leaves).

People are also reading…

The restaurant at 220 Sixth St. has been open since spring.

Maheras’ family has owned the building since 1985, he said. The building had been home to Acropolis, which operated from 1985-2009. Getting Kouzena 220 open has been a yearslong process dating back to at least 2018.

Current hours for dine-in are 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Carry-out hours currently are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and noon-9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News