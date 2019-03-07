RACINE — The clothing store Charlotte Russe announced Thursday that it will close the doors of each of its locations, including the location at Regency Mall.
According to a Regency Mall store associate, employees were not given a specific closing date for the store; however, the last day the store would be open at maximum would be April 30.
The news came after the Charlotte Russe Holdings Corporation filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early February.
All items at the Regency Mall location are on sale for between 25 and 40 percent off, the associate said. The store is expected to continue receiving shipments, but does not know how long those shipments will last.
Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, has done extensive renovations throughout Regency Mall despite multiple store closings, including anchor stores Boston Store, JCPenney and Sears. Most recently, Lane Bryant closed on Jan. 26.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.