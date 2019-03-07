Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The clothing store Charlotte Russe announced Thursday that it will close the doors of each of its locations, including the location at Regency Mall. 

According to a Regency Mall store associate, employees were not given a specific closing date for the store; however, the last day the store would be open at maximum would be April 30.

The news came after the Charlotte Russe Holdings Corporation filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early February. 

All items at the Regency Mall location are on sale for between 25 and 40 percent off, the associate said. The store is expected to continue receiving shipments, but does not know how long those shipments will last.

Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, has done extensive renovations throughout Regency Mall despite multiple store closings, including anchor stores Boston Store, JCPenney and Sears. Most recently, Lane Bryant closed on Jan. 26. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

