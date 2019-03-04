SOMERS — It’s not too often the public gets a chance to ask questions of a national cable news host, but soon some students and residents will get the chance.
Conservative pundit and former WTMJ-AM radio host Charlie Sykes is scheduled to preside over a question-and-answer session at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at 7 p.m. on March 21. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Sykes is an NBC and MSNBC contributor, a contributing editor at the Weekly Standard and the host of the magazine’s Daily Standard podcast. He is also author of nine books and was co-editor of the National Review College Guide.
His most recent book, “How the Right Lost Its Mind,” lays out how, in Sykes’ view, the American conservative movement came to lose its values. It was published by St. Martin’s Press in October 2017.
Sykes has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Time.com, USA Today, and many other national publications. He has appeared on Meet the Press, ABC, NBC, Fox News, CNN, PBS, the BBC, and has been profiled on NPR in addition to appearances on a number of other programs. He has also spoken extensively on university campuses. Until he stepped down in December 2016 after 23 years, Sykes was host of one of Wisconsin’s top-rated and most influential conservative talk show hosts, which aired on WTMJ. In 2017, he was co-host of the National Public Radio show “Indivisible,” which originated from WNYC in New York.
This Parkside event is sponsored by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership at UW-Madison as part of its mission to pursue leadership, foster collegiality, and to address vital policy needs.
More information about the event can be found at uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/sykes.cfm.
