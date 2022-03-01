Charges sought in sexual assault reported at Burlington High School

On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
Rittenhouse winning a libel suit against anyone, from a news outlet to Joe Biden to Whoopi Goldberg, would be “really, really hard,” says Robert Drechsel, a UW professor emeritus and expert in First Amendment law. Here's why...
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.