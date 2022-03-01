Charges sought in sexual assault reported at Burlington High School

BURLINGTON — Police are seeking charges in connection with a sexual assault reported at Burlington High School.

Burlington Police Department records show that a sexual assault was reported at 3:19 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Police Sgt. Robert Jones said Tuesday that charges have been referred against a suspect to the Racine County district attorney.

Jones would not comment on whether either the assault suspect or accuser were students, or whether the incident occurred at the high school or somewhere else.

Burlington Area School District officials could not be reached for comment.

