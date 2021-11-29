 Skip to main content
Charges sought in Burlington school fight, but police are not disclosing details

Karcher Middle School

Karcher Middle School, located at 300 Wainwright Avenue, Burlington, is a newly constructed school that serves about 650 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

 Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — Police are seeking charges in juvenile court stemming from a fight that required an ambulance on Oct. 7 at Karcher Middle School.

The Burlington Police Department declined to disclose what charges are being sought, or against how many students or others.

Officials at the Burlington Area School District could not be reached for comment.

Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said charges were referred for juvenile prosecution, but he said no details would be disclosed or public records released until the district attorney responds.

“At this time, because it’s an open investigation, I have no additional comments,” Jones said.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson could not be reached for comment.

The fight was reported shortly before noon on Oct. 7 and an ambulance was called to Karcher, 300 Wainwright Ave.

School officials have withheld details of the incident except to say that nobody was badly hurt. At the time, the district sent a message home to parents: “We wanted to make you aware that there was an incident today at Karcher Middle School where an ambulance was called to the school. Everyone related to the incident is fine.”

Karcher Middle School serves about 650 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. A newly constructed building opened this fall, creating room for sixth-graders to join their older classmates under the same roof.

