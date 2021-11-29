Charges sought in Burlington school fight, but police are not disclosing details

Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local…
The Burlington Police Department declined to disclose what charges are being sought, or against how many students or others.
Officials at the Burlington Area School District could not be reached for comment.
Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said charges were referred for juvenile prosecution, but he said no details would be disclosed or public records released until the district attorney responds.
“At this time, because it’s an open investigation, I have no additional comments,” Jones said.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson could not be reached for comment.
The fight was reported shortly before noon on Oct. 7 and an ambulance was called to Karcher, 300 Wainwright Ave.
School officials have withheld details of the incident except to say that nobody was badly hurt. At the time, the district sent a message home to parents: “We wanted to make you aware that there was an incident today at Karcher Middle School where an ambulance was called to the school. Everyone related to the incident is fine.”
Karcher Middle School serves about 650 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. A newly constructed building opened this fall, creating room for sixth-graders to join their older classmates under the same roof.
