Changes to Parade magazine

Journal Times staff
Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition and move exclusively to an E-edition product. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of Journal Times will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine at
journaltimes.com/e-edition on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 20, The Journal Times is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content — the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix. This enhanced content partnership between The Journal Times and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our E-edition products, every week.
Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to The Journal Times, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine, in next Sunday’s print edition.
Photos: Look inside homes owned by Sylvester Stallone, producer Bob Yari and more
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone is giving a home sale another go in La Quinta, Calif., where his retreat is on the market for $3.35 million. Stallone has been attempting to sell the 5,000-square-foot villa at the Madison Club for about five years. He bought the place a decade ago for $4.5 million. Spanish in style, the two-story villa features a grand living room, multiple outdoor spaces and a swimming pool. An expansive terrace overlooks the backyard.
Doyle Terry/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Greg Norman
Greg Norman is asking $40 million for his 11,900-acre slice of Colorado. His ranch, called Seven Lakes Ranch for its seven lakes, has multiple structures including a massive lodge and a saloon/dance hall.
Shawn O'Connor Photography/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Bob Yari
Producer Bob Yari has listed a gleaming 6,000-square-foot contemporary home in Los Angeles' Beverly Grove neighborhood for $4.695 million. The polished residence, built in 2019, has a floating glass staircase, walls of glass and a basement level with a bar.
Nicholas Property Group/Los Angeles Times/TNS
