Changes possible for popular RCEDC programs in Burlington, some nonprofit concerns

The city in recent years has made RCEDC loans and grants available to nonprofit organizations, but the arrangement could be unwound, based on a proposal on the table. In the targeted approach Engel spoke of, the program could be tied to a specific stipulation, such as adding one or more employees.

Nonprofit concerns

But concerns of such a change drew concerns from a representative of at least one organization: the nonprofit Burlington Cemetery Association. Beverly Gill, president of the association’s board of directors, said the group has been hoping to secure RCEDC funds to assist with an upcoming project.

The historic chapel in the cemetery located on Browns Lake Drive (Highway W) is in dire need of repairs, Gill said, pointing out that ballpark figures to repair deteriorating roofing and masonry are $83,000.

“It is crumbling, it is in bad shape,” Gill said. “We’re caught in the middle here. Sometimes you have to do things to protect history.”

Further discussion of the city’s short- and long-term relationship with the RCEDC is planned in the weeks and months ahead.