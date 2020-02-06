Changes possible for popular RCEDC programs in Burlington, some nonprofit concerns

BURLINGTON — An economic development program aimed at adding new jobs and money to Burlington’s tax base has been popular — so popular, in fact, that a review of eligibility parameters is underway.
The city has a longstanding relationship with a countywide organization, the Racine County Economic Development Corp., for commercial and industrial projects that fit Burlington’s demographic and geographic profile.
At a Burlington City Council meeting Tuesday, Carolyn Engel, business finance manager with the RCEDC, discussed a number of aspects of the program within Burlington, including a look at the number of grants that were dolled out in 2019.
A total of $54,680 in grants were given to several developments across the city, including the Fox River Plaza, proposed performing arts center, Miller Motors and the Runaway Nanopub and Microbrewery.
The grants, which are one of multiple funding mechanisms through the RCEDC, give applicants the opportunity to complete a specific project. Once the specific task is finished, the corporation offers a 50 % reimbursement.
Plans are in motion to infuse an additional $47,800 into Burlington’s contract with the RCEDC for 2020, but Engel discussed with the council the prospect of zeroing in on eligibility requirements.
“There’s been a demand for these dollars,” Engel said, adding that she advocates for the city considering “a more targeted approach in how to use these dollars.”
The city in recent years has made RCEDC loans and grants available to nonprofit organizations, but the arrangement could be unwound, based on a proposal on the table. In the targeted approach Engel spoke of, the program could be tied to a specific stipulation, such as adding one or more employees.
Nonprofit concerns
But concerns of such a change drew concerns from a representative of at least one organization: the nonprofit Burlington Cemetery Association. Beverly Gill, president of the association’s board of directors, said the group has been hoping to secure RCEDC funds to assist with an upcoming project.
The historic chapel in the cemetery located on Browns Lake Drive (Highway W) is in dire need of repairs, Gill said, pointing out that ballpark figures to repair deteriorating roofing and masonry are $83,000.
“It is crumbling, it is in bad shape,” Gill said. “We’re caught in the middle here. Sometimes you have to do things to protect history.”
Further discussion of the city’s short- and long-term relationship with the RCEDC is planned in the weeks and months ahead.
City Council President Jon Schultz, who served as acting mayor in Jeannie Hefty’s absence at the meeting, said he believes there is merit in looking at the scope of RCEDC’s programs in Burlington.
“I think we may need to take another look at it,” Schultz said. “I think we ought to sit down and take a fresh look.”
Fire Department matters
In other business Tuesday, the City Council:
- Heard a report, during a Committee of the Whole meeting, on the proposed continuation of the BHS1 program between the Burlington Fire Department and Burlington High School. The program, established in 2012 has been offering hands-on emergency medical technician training to interested students. Fire Chief Alan Babe deemed it successful. The council will vote on the program’s continuation at its next meeting on Feb. 19. The Fire Department wants to continue the program now that the Burlington Rescue Squad disbanded at the beginning of the year and the Fire Department took over ambulance service for the city and Town of Burlington.
- Accepted the donation of a LUCAS chest compression system, valued at $12,200, from Aurora Health Care Southern Lakes. “The purpose of the LUCAS device is that of a mechanical chest compression system that helps emergency care teams around the world save lives,” Babe said. “It helps to ensure that consistent (chest) compressions are constantly being administered” during resuscitation efforts.