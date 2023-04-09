Business organizations in Racine County could be undergoing significant structural and other changes that impact how they do their jobs.

In Racine, Burlington and Waterford, groups working to represent and promote businesses are contemplating new directions in how they look or how they operate.

Among them is Real Racine, a tax-supported organization that once handled tourism promotion throughout much of the county, but has suffered setbacks in recent years.

Real Racine

Formerly known as the Racine County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Real Racine has lost financial support from Burlington and Mount Pleasant. That left the business group working only for Racine, Yorkville and Sturtevant.

The organization has enlisted an outside consultant to study options for rebranding Real Racine and implementing other changes through new strategic and marketing plans.

Laura D’Amato, vice president of the board, said that while nothing has changed yet, many good rebranding ideas have been exchanged and remain under consideration.

“It’s in progress, and it’s going very well,” she said.

Under state law, municipalities with hotels can collect a tax of up to 8% on each hotel room rental. At least 70% of the resulting tax revenue must be spent on tourism development and promotion.

Caledonia had previously left the group, but in late March, the Caledonia Village Board voted to rejoin Real Racine and resume financial support.

Mount Pleasant severed ties with the group two years ago, and Burlington followed suit this year. Burlington redirected about $50,000 a year in city funding to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Yorkville-based organization then faced the December 2021 retirement of Dave Blank, the president and CEO of Real Racine for the past 25 years.

To assist with administrative work since Blank’s departure, Real Racine has engaged Racine County Economic Development Corp. for help.

Jenny Trick, executive director of the nonprofit Racine County group, said a report from consultants is due April 30 on the rebranding idea, as well as a strategic plan and a marketing plan.

Real Racine is planning a public announcement in May of its future course of action.

Trick said the tourism group remains needed, because tourism promotion is still an important part of the region’s economy.

“It was just time for Real Racine to reconsider its priorities,” she said.

Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce

The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is likewise taking steps to rebrand and redirect its energies.

The chamber had a near-death experience last year when Burlington city officials questioned the business group’s effectiveness, and there was talk of defunding the chamber.

The chamber has about 300 dues-paying member businesses.

The city had been dividing $100,000 in hotel tax revenue between the chamber and Real Racine.

But city officials ended up defunding Real Racine instead, doubling down on the chamber of commerce. All $100,000 a year now is going to the chamber, which has agreed to take on an expanded role in event and tourism promotion.

The chamber also has changed leadership and is preparing to change its name.

Jan Ludtke, an executive director who had been part of the chamber for more than 30 years, announced her retirement effective Jan. 1. Ludtke was succeeded by M.T. Boyle, who moved over from the Racine County executive’s staff to take over the chamber.

The chamber board of directors also has approved rebranding the group with the new name “Experience Burlington,” in a nod to the organization’s new mission in tourism promotion.

No schedule has been announced yet for making the name change official.

Boyle said the chamber staff also is planning a new website, new marketing plan, larger events and other improvements.

“The rebranding of the Burlington Area Chamber to Experience Burlington is just the first of many exciting shifts for our organization and our community,” she said.

Explore Waterford

Explore Waterford is a group that was created in 2019 through the merger of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

Based inside a small office at Waterford Village Hall, Explore Waterford gets both village funding and private membership dues to represent the business community and to organize events such as Celebrate Waterford and the Waterford Christmas Parade.

Changes under consideration within the group have emerged from a recent series of unplanned developments.

Tanya Maney, the group’s executive director, announced her resignation effective Feb. 28, citing conflict with members of the organization’s nine-member board of directors.

Maney said some board members acted behind her back to hire an outside marketing firm that would take over some of her responsibilities. She said board members also ignored her input and made her feel excluded from important discussions.

The turnover sparked reactions from member businesses as well as village officials.

Village leaders voiced concern about Explore Waterford’s future and requested a seat on the business group’s board of directors, partly so they could better monitor how taxpayer money is being spent.

Local business owners expressed support for Maney and pushed for Jay Noble and Holly Baumann to resign as Explore Waterford’s board president and vice president, respectively.

But other board members rallied around Noble and Baumann, except for one, Eric Carlson, who quit the board.

Noble and others have discussed restructuring the group to allow board members to assume more of the executive director’s previous duties. Some business owners, meanwhile, have withdrawn their membership from the group.

No decisions have been announced yet on the group’s future structure or leadership.

In photos: Crowd enjoys sunny skies at Celebrate Waterford street festival Brad Connor and his daughter, Aspen, visit a calf at Celebrate Waterford festival Grandfather Pete Skorstad shows his grandson the bags game cornhole in Waterford Leslie Babcox with her dog Sadie at the Celebrate Waterford festival Sisters Charlie and Joey Cade enjoy cotton candy at Celebrate Waterford festival Bonny Vermiglio with grandkids in jumbo stroller at Celebrate Waterford festival Three-wheeled bike racers Brodie Shepstone and Aubrey McGaughy at Celebrate Waterford American flags line the sidewalk during Celebrate Waterford street festival Science teacher Elizabeth Wellner greets patrons at Celebrate Waterford festival Joe Balzrina and grandson Vincent at Celebrate Waterford festival Grilled cheese sandwich vendor Rilynn Dlobik at Celebrate Waterford festival Doretta Stahl fills up build-your-own stuffed animals for kids at Celebrate Waterford Cotton candy lady Paula Heinz spins a fresh roll at Celebrate Waterford festival Michael Robinson and mother Celene Robinson at Celebrate Waterford festival Gina Sottile and grandson check out donkeys at Celebrate Waterford petting zoo Aubrey McGaughy rides a three-wheeled bicycle in a race at Celebrate Waterford Easton Tennessen, 2, rides a miniature tractor at Celebrate Waterford festival