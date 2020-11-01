Certified survey map approvals pave way for future development

Property transfer OK’d

On the recommendation of Community Development Director Samuel Schultz, village trustees approved having Racine County transfer title ownership of 2215 Mead St. and 2221 Racine St. to Racine Habitat for Humanity without any taxes, charges or fees.

RHFH has completed three new home developments in Mount Pleasant to date and has an additional three properties in process.

Appearing before the board, RHFH Past President Jan Roland said hopes were to develop 1,200-square-foot, single-family homes with the financial support of SC Johnson & Son, Inc. on each of the properties, building at 2215 Mead in 2021 and at 2221 Racine in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to continuing that partnership,” Roland told the board.

Weight limits amended

Acting on the recommendation of the village’s Public Works Committee, the Village Board approved amending the municipal code of ordinances regarding vehicle gross weight limits, removing the Class B designation from Chicory Road between State Highway 32 and 3,200 feet west of Highway 32 and removing the three-ton load limit between Knoll Place and 350 feet north of Knoll Place, as the land use in the area is predominantly industrial.