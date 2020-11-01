Certified survey map approvals pave way for future development

MOUNT PLEASANT — Looking to pave the way for future residential and commercial development, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday approved two certified survey map applications previously green-lit by the Plan Commission.
Village trustees approved a CSM application from Hwy. 20 & 90th Development, LLC to split a single parcel at 9110 Megan’s Way, zoned residential, into two lots and an outlot.
Lot No. 1, encompassing nearly one acre on the northeast corner of Megan’s Way and Veranda Lane, will serve for future residential development, while Lot 2, a 1.7-acre parcel on the north side of Megan’s Way, will contain the planned clubhouse building for the adjacent Tivoli Green luxury apartment home development managed by Wangard Partners, Inc. Outlot 1, a 0.2-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Megan’s Way and 90th Street, will be managed in combination with an adjacent pond.
The village board also approved a CSM application from landowner Thomas A. Hribar, Sr., seeking a four-lot subdivision at 1821 E. Frontage Rd. The tract is zoned Business Park.
Lots 1-3, measuring 12.5, 8.3 and 10.5 acres respectively, front East Frontage Road overlooking Interstate 94, with Lot 3 located on the northeast corner of East Frontage Road and Louis Sorenson Road. Lot 4, measuring 72 acres, is located along Louis Sorenson Road.
Property transfer OK’d
On the recommendation of Community Development Director Samuel Schultz, village trustees approved having Racine County transfer title ownership of 2215 Mead St. and 2221 Racine St. to Racine Habitat for Humanity without any taxes, charges or fees.
RHFH has completed three new home developments in Mount Pleasant to date and has an additional three properties in process.
Appearing before the board, RHFH Past President Jan Roland said hopes were to develop 1,200-square-foot, single-family homes with the financial support of SC Johnson & Son, Inc. on each of the properties, building at 2215 Mead in 2021 and at 2221 Racine in 2022.
“We’re looking forward to continuing that partnership,” Roland told the board.
Weight limits amended
Acting on the recommendation of the village’s Public Works Committee, the Village Board approved amending the municipal code of ordinances regarding vehicle gross weight limits, removing the Class B designation from Chicory Road between State Highway 32 and 3,200 feet west of Highway 32 and removing the three-ton load limit between Knoll Place and 350 feet north of Knoll Place, as the land use in the area is predominantly industrial.
New auditor approved
Trustees approved the selection of Baker Tilly as the village’s new auditor, replacing incumbent auditor Clifton, Larsen, Allen. Six proposals were received in response to the Sept. 1 financial auditing services request for proposal.
Under the Baker Tilly contract, the cost for the village’s 2020 audit will not exceed $43,800, a decrease from the $55,000 charged by Clifton, Larsen, Allen for 2019. The Baker Tilly contract contains an option to extend on an annual basis through 2024.
Land lease agreement extended
Mount Pleasant trustees approved a second amendment to its existing land lease agreement with We Energies, which is utilizing 19.5 acres of village-owned land along East Frontage Road as a staging area for the Milwaukee-based utility.
Under a lease period which began Sunday and ends Dec. 31, 2021 lease, We Energies will pay $10,778 per month to the village. Total payments over the 14-month lease would come to $150,892.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” said village Project Director Claude Lois of the lease agreement. “It helps them. It helps us.”
