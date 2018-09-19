MUSKEGO — The Natatorium at Muskego High School has been completed and the official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:35 p.m. Thursday at the school, W185 S8750 Racine Ave.
Kelly Thompson, superintendent of the Muskego-Norway School District, and School Board President Rick Petfalski are scheduled to make comments at the event. Community members are welcome to join and stay for the girls swim meet against Waukesha North at 4:30 p.m.
The project was approved by the School Board in 2017. Ron and Sara Beam from the Southwest Aquatic Team donated $350,000 to the project with Bray architects designing the Natatorium and Miron Construction in charge of building.
Two more swimming lanes have been added to create eight in total, which will allow more athletes to compete. Additionally, over 200 seats have been added for spectators allowing up to 400 people to be seated. Along with these major updates, the natatorium will allow Muskego High School to host WIAA tournaments and provide the diving team the ability to practice alongside the swim team.
About a quarter of Muskego-Norway district’s 4,850 students come from the Wind Lake area of Racine County.
