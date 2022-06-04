Ceramic healing: How a Miami-born, Sturtevant-based artist brings coral-like creations to life with one hand

Artist Peter Aymonin has worked in a variety of mediums throughout his life, from photography to jewelry making and building machines, addressing political, personal and technical themes.

Then in 2018 he had a stroke. He has use of only one hand because of it.

He shifted his art focus to ceramics, creating organic clay towers that reference coral reefs, flowers and mountainous landscapes. His work is now about process, healing and hope.

He works with the clay little by little, detailing his sculptures, adding flowers or other embellishments.

Aymonin was recently selected as a Racine Art Museum 2022 Artist Fellow.

Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award are presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, i.e. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental or travel. The recipients were selected based on quality of artwork submitted.All four recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. A full-color exhibition catalogue will be printed to accompany the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023, Aug. 30 – Dec. 2, 2023.

RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna said what piqued the jurors’ interests was Aymonin’s “playfulness with the material” and the potential of a room filled with multiple.

“The ceramic sculptures of Peter Aymonin evoke a fantasy or undersea world, while being rooted in earthly clay,” Vigna said in a statement.

This is his first fellowship with RAM. His work was on display as part of the “Together Again: Racine Kenosha“ show at the Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, from Feb. 8-May 13.

Art ‘makes me happy’

Aymonin, 54, was born in Miami but has spent the last 10 years going back-and-forth between there and the Racine area. His studio is in Sturtevant, but often heads south to visit his mother in Florida.

He has some family near Racine, and said he loves Chicago. The Frank Lloyd Wright architecture in the Racine and Chicago areas brought him here, he said.

Aymonin pursued art beginning in fourth grade, then in high school and college. He got his bachelor’s degree in fine art in 1991 from Rhode Island School of Design.

Much of Aymonin’s professional career was spent in journalism where he worked as a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His articles covered topics such as art, culture and law.

Then he dipped back into art and was honored with a first prize award in a national juried exhibition in Coral Gables, Florida.

He applied several times before being selected as a RAM fellow. He said it’s a “pleasure” to have been selected.

“I like the feel of the energy and when I was in the studio,” he said of making art. “It makes me happy.”

During the fellowship, he said he wants to “get art for the masses,” maybe starting a program teaching kids about art. He said he hopes to teach the children so well that they do better than he does.

Aymonin is currently working on a dog. He’s also working on horizontal and vertical work for his RAM exhibit.

“It’s an elaborate system, I hope I do it right,” he said.

When asked what is next for him and his art career, he said he’s doing things “one step at a time.” He’s stable but has a walker and is getting better and better.

“I’m alive and doing good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.