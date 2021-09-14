Centrisys/CNP bringing real-world centrifuge training to Gateway's iMET Center

STURTEVANT — Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP is scheduled to bring its mobile pilot testing trailer to Gateway Technical College’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant on Wednesday and Thursday to provide students a hands-on, real-world link between their college training and the many career opportunities available to them when they graduate.
Many of the programs taught at the SC Johnson iMET center have a connection to Centrisys/CNP careers.
By seeing first-hand the skills required to create and operate a full-scale pilot testing dewatering centrifuge trailer, the company hopes this inspires the students to continue with their studies and begin to see their future career pathway. Those invited include Gateway as well as Racine Unified School District students in programs at the center.
“It’s important to connect with students at all levels and types of schools — they are our future,” said Michael Kopper, Centrisys/CNP CEO and founder. “I have believed in Gateway since we moved to Kenosha in 1999. Many of our employees started their careers and have built their futures with the curriculum that Gateway offers — from administrative, business, welding, machining, service mechanics and engineering. Working closely with Gateway is a win-win for everyone involved.”
Bridging the skills gap
The trailer represents a great opportunity for all groups.
Like many companies affected by the skills gap, Centrisys/CNP needs workers — and the trailer may encourage students to consider a career at their company. Gateway instructors always seek ways to connect classroom activities to real-world applications and students will experience another opportunity to see their future career.
“Centrisys/CNP is a green company, helping us solve wastewater problems,” said Ray Koukari, dean of Gateway’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. “They offer job opportunities in Mechanical Design, Electronics, Welding, CNC, Sales, Electromechanical, Data Analytics, and Advanced Manufacturing — and this demonstration trailer will help students to see their possibilities in all of these fields.”
Centrisys/CNP technicians will be on hand to help guide students through the full-scale dewatering centrifuge trailer and answer any questions they might have about the company or specific career fields.
IN PHOTOS: EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Taking time to reflect
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO-Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
Centrisys/CNP is the only American manufacturer of decanter centrifuges for municipal water and wastewater applications, and one of the few companies in the world focused solely on this centrifuge technology.