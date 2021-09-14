Centrisys/CNP bringing real-world centrifuge training to Gateway's iMET Center

STURTEVANT — Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP is scheduled to bring its mobile pilot testing trailer to Gateway Technical College’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant on Wednesday and Thursday to provide students a hands-on, real-world link between their college training and the many career opportunities available to them when they graduate.

Many of the programs taught at the SC Johnson iMET center have a connection to Centrisys/CNP careers.

By seeing first-hand the skills required to create and operate a full-scale pilot testing dewatering centrifuge trailer, the company hopes this inspires the students to continue with their studies and begin to see their future career pathway. Those invited include Gateway as well as Racine Unified School District students in programs at the center.