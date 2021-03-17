Central Racine County Health Department: Extra vaccine for second Moderna dose available

CALEDONIA — The Central Racine County Health Department says it has some extra COVID-19 vaccine for people needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The department posted an alert Wednesday that "limited availability" of the Moderna vaccine was being offered to anyone who received their first dose on or before Feb. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County officials said the alert was posted because the health department, based in Caledonia, found itself with more vaccinations available than expected.

Anyone who meets the criteria and wants to get their second dose can call the health department at 262-456-5767.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.