Central Racine County Health Department: Extra vaccine for second Moderna dose available
alert top story

Central Racine County Health Department: Extra vaccine for second Moderna dose available

Photo 1

Unfilled syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are shown, with second doses now available on a limited basis by appointment at the Central Racine County Health Department in Caledonia.

 Submitted photo

CALEDONIA — The Central Racine County Health Department says it has some extra COVID-19 vaccine for people needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The department posted an alert Wednesday that "limited availability" of the Moderna vaccine was being offered to anyone who received their first dose on or before Feb. 17.

County officials said the alert was posted because the health department, based in Caledonia, found itself with more vaccinations available than expected.

Anyone who meets the criteria and wants to get their second dose can call the health department at 262-456-5767.

