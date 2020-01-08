'Center of political universe': Wisconsin prepares for Democratic National Convention

“For Wisconsin, we have so few chances to talk about what a great state this is and from my vantage point as governor we need to make sure we tell a good story about Wisconsin,” Evers said. “It’s a window to Wisconsin for the entire world.”

Joe Solmonese, CEO of the convention, said the organizers want “put Wisconsin on the map.”

“We fell short in 2016, and while you can’t boil down the outcome of any election down to one cause, one error that we made was failing to communicate effectively as we could in key states,” Solmonese said. “In fact, here in Wisconsin overall turnout was the lowest it’s been in 20 years.”

Along with trying to put on a successful event, Solmonese said to the media present Tuesday that a “profoundly important part of my job is to make sure that you can do your job.”

“We have seen a stark difference this year in the way that the two major parties treat the press,” Solmonese said, adding that Trump has verbally attacked the press. “He taunts you at rallies. He encourages his supporters to berate and mistrust you. And he challenges your patriotism. This is dangerous and it is fundamentally un-American.”

Anna Kelly, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said policies pushed by Democrats won’t be successful in 2020.