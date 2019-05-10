MOUNT PLEASANT — Maya Angelou once said: “They may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
Linda Wohlgemuth, a practical nurse at Kenosha-based Froedert South, said the quote seemed particularly fitting for a ceremony recognizing 10 top nurses working in Racine County.
“Just by your presence you can make difference to a patient, a family member even physicians and the people that are directing you to do what you do at times,” Wohlgemuth told those gathered for the event. “We nurse for everyone, not just the patient.”
On Friday afternoon, The Journal Times recognized the 10 honorees, chosen by their peers and the public, at an awards ceremony at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.
Journal Times Publisher Mark Lewis said the judges — Vicki Hulback of Gateway Technical College, Bryan Lewis of UW-Parkside, Cheryl Peterson of Carthage College and Joan Wilk of UW-Milwaukee — told him that choosing the top 10 out of the 70 nurses who were nominated had been challenging.
Wohlgemuth noted that the 10 selected work with a variety of organizations in a variety of roles, including as nursing teachers, practical nurses and managers.
“But I think the recipients all share one common trait that is the intrinsic nature of nurses: To selflessly give of themselves and continually care for those around them,” said Wohlgemuth. “You’ve dedicated your time and efforts, your resources and your skills to care for your patients and for the community. You assumed the seemingly impossible challenge of caring for the health and well being of your fellow man.”
The 2019 honorees are:
- Rachel Gage with Aurora Health Care
- Eunice Jones with Ridgewood Care Center
- Julie Maher with Carthage College
- Jennifer Meekma with Ascension Living’s Lakeshore at Siena
- Gail Moretz with Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove
- Katie Olson with Ascension All Saints
- Nancy Rittgers with Ascension All Saints
- Amber Segura with Ascension All Saints
- Ashley Skendziel with My Choice Family Care
- Diane Skewes, a faith community nurse
To learn more about these nurses, their biographies and backgrounds, see our Celebrating Nurses special section in Sunday’s Journal Times.
