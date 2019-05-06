CALEDONIA — A lot has changed in a century, and Violet Geranium Rose Yorgan has been there to watch it all firsthand.
Born on May 6, 1919, Yorgan celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with family and friends at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living Apartments, 5321 Douglas Ave. A May Day celebration also was held, replete with a petting zoo, live music and food.
Despite the fact that she has a century under her belt, Yorgan said she doesn’t feel any different than she did at 99. “I am still the same person, even if I am 100,” Yorgan said. “I’m still active with people. I still love having company.”
Throughout her 100 years on the planet, Yorgan has accomplished a lot. A Racine native, Yorgan worked as a secretary at the Wheary Trunk Co. and a file clerk by Twin Disc Clutch for two years each. She retired from the Racine County Humane Society in 1987 after 20 years as a secretary.
Her hobbies throughout the years have included cribbage, volleyball, camping in Door County, sewing, and pretty much whatever she set her mind on.
Yorgan’s 100th birthday took six months to plan, daughter Sheila Anderson said. But the family wanted to do something special for someone Anderson said is always there for everyone, no matter what.
“My mother has always been very giving,” Anderson said. “She’s always available to her family and is very supportive.”
The party brought together family and friends alike, some of whom Yorgan said she had not seen in years. “It’s wonderful to see all these people,” Yorgan said. “It’s nice to know that they still love me and I still love them.”
Loved by family, friends
Violet married James Yorgan in 1942. The two were married for 65 years, until James’ death in 2007. Together, they had five children — Tim, Ken, Diana, Sheila and Jim. Violet also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Diana Yorgan, Violet’s daughter, said her mother has always been kind, generous and strong in her faith in God. “She’s been the perfect mom,” Diana said.
Kathy Gewalt, Violet’s niece, said her aunt has always been her role model, and is welcoming, kind and focused on God. “She is a lovely woman. I’ve never heard a harsh or mean word out of her,” Gewalt said. “She always makes everyone feel so special.”
Anderson said her mother and father taught her to follow through with their responsibilities, no matter what. She described her mother as loving, compassionate, strong, ethical and loyal.
Mark Patze, Violet and James’ godson, called her godmother “an awesome spirit” and said she was the “best mom you could ever ask for.”
“The whole Yorgan family is so diverse, loving, faithful and philanthropic,” Patze said.
Active in community
Violet and James have left their mark on the Racine community. While James acted in Racine Theatre Guild productions, Violet sewed costumes for the organization. In 1984, Violet and James portrayed Captain and Mrs. Gilbert Knapp during Racine’s sesquicentennial celebration.
Violet was also a Sunday school and catechism teacher, a Girl Scout leader, organizer and leader of volleyball at West Ridge School for 25 years and co-chair of the Stewardship Committee at Emmanuel for 14 years. She also was a volunteer teacher at the 1888 School.
Violet said the key to living more than a 100 years is staying active with activities: “It’s important to be active in life, helping other people. There’s always room for more activities and knowledge.”
