RACINE — St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., is celebrating its centennial this year with history exhibits and events to commemorate the anniversary.
So far the parish has scheduled a Mass to commemorate the Racine Dominican Sisters on May 12, an ice cream social on Aug. 11, an all-school/all-year reunion for graduates of Our Lady of Grace Academy and a Mass led by Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on Oct. 12.
Every month the church will have an exhibit on a different aspect of the parish’s history that will include artifacts and historical photos. Last month, the exhibit was on the pastors and priests who served the parish over the last 100 years. During the month of April, the display is on parish organizations, past and present.
The church also plans to have exhibits on the role of Racine Dominican Sisters in the parish and its school (which is now known as Our Lady of Grace Academy after merging with St. Sebastian School in 2011), Scout troops in the parish, parish festivals over the years and the changing look of the church building.
A new parish for a new era
Laura Gellott, University of Wisconsin-Parkside emeritus professor of history and St. Edward parishioner, wrote a history of the parish for its 95th anniversary, which she plans to revise and include in the commemorative booklet that will be printed for the centennial.
Gellott wrote that while previous parishes were predominantly immigrant parishes, St. Edward was the first “non-ethnic” parish in the area.
“Since the 1840s, the story of the Catholic Church in America was the story of an immigrant church: as waves of Germans, Irish, Italians Poles, Czechs, Slovaks, Slovenes and Lithuanians sought a mixture of economic opportunity and religious and political freedom in a new land,” wrote Gellott. “World War I, however, interrupted the flow of immigration. And in 1919 Congress, responding to a mood of isolationism and ‘nativism’ across the country, imposed steep quotas on European immigration.”
The Milwaukee archbishop at the time appointed Friar John Bott, a Racine native who had just returned from serving as a chaplain in France, to establish the parish in a new neighborhood west of Racine. The first wood frame chapel was bought from the Gethsemane Lutheran Church for $900 and was located where the current alter stands.
Growth and identity
Bott presided over the building of St. Edward School, which was opened in 1927 and run by the Racine Dominican Sisters. Until the present chapel was built in 1953, ceremonies were held in the basement of the school.
“It was no accident that the school was built before a new church,” wrote Gellott. “The era of the immigrant church may have ended, but there still existed a deep unease with the wider American culture, a belief that faith needed to be nurtured not only in the home but within the protective walls of a parochial school.”
The church continued to grow during the Great Depression and World War II. Sunday Mass attendance was estimated at 1,000 parishioners in 1931, and continued to grow to 1,175 in 1934, 1,427 in 1936, and 1,547 in 1939.
“All this is indicative of a number of factors: a growing neighborhood surrounding the parish, the size of families, but also a strong sense of Catholic identity linked to attendance at Sunday Mass,” Gellott wrote.
Gellott said post-WWII, the 1950s and the Baby Boom years from 1946 to the mid 1960s were a “Golden Age of Church and parish life” with a growing parish and growing participation in church organizations. It was also a time of brick-and-mortar growth, when many of the structure the parish currently uses were built.
As the decades progressed, the parish, like many others, faced the changes and challenges in the City of Racine and the Catholic Church, from the changes the church put into place with Vatican II, to the decline of manufacturing in Racine and the economic impact it had on the community. Still, the church has lived to see its centennial.
“As we face the future, we also remind ourselves that as Catholics we embrace a transformational sensibility — one which accepts change, challenge, and growth, and seeks in these a cause for hope,” wrote Gellott. “As Catholics, we are confident that God, through the Holy Spirit, works in human history.”
