St. Edward Centennial events

May 12: Honoring the Racine Dominican Sisters at the 9:30 a.m. Mass. Sister Kathy Slesar, who served as director of religious education at St. Edward’s before joining the Racine Dominicans, is scheduled to speak at the Mass. A reception honoring the sisters will take place in Schaefer Hall.

Aug, 11: “Come home” for the 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass followed by a Sunday/Sundae — Ice Cream. Anyone affiliated with St. Edward at any point in time is welcome.

Oct. 11: All-School / All-Years Reunion. Includes opportunity to tour the school, Our Lady of Grace Academy.

Oct. 12: Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is scheduled to celebrate the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass, followed by a buffet dinner in Schaefer Hall.