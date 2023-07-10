WATERFORD — The village was abuzz with excitement as it celebrated one of its biggest summer events of the year.

Waterford closed Main Street and organizers brought in music and entertainment acts, fireworks, shopping and games for Celebrate Waterford, which drew children and adults in large numbers.

The event was conceived in 2020 when chamber of commerce group Explore Waterford wanted to highlight the end of a two-year construction project that had disrupted the downtown business district.

Originally called the Orange Barrel Bash, the event returned in 2021 with a new name and has become an annual summer tradition on the second Saturday in July that celebrates all things Waterford: restaurants, shops, artisans, musicians and people.

There was plenty entertainment, including a chopper bicycle road race, Dinder Brothers Circus and Division Stunt Team, and a Milwaukee-based BMX team.

“It’s going off without a hitch,” Explore Waterford Vice President Holly Baumann said Saturday morning. “People love that the street is closed down. It makes it feel like a big block party.”

There was some rain Saturday morning, but by afternoon the skies had cleared and attendees enjoyed a sunny, warm day.

“God blessed the farmers with rain today, so we can’t complain,” Baumann said. “It’s a great way of celebrating our town, giving back to the community and providing family fun for the community. It was a team effort.”

Donna Fearing, co-organizer, said the event is a great way to highlight local resources.

“It’s a good way of celebrating our community and the amazing people in it,” she said.

Claire Kronshage of Muskego works at Artistic Piano Service and Sales, 300 E. Main St. She brought her family to the street festival before celebrating a birthday party.

Between bites of fire roasted corn from Milwaukee-based food and beverage company EZ Tiki, she said it was “fabulous.”

Bayley Schaal, a member of the Waterford High School chapter of Future Farmers of America, held a sleeping baby goat inside the Waterford FFA tent.

Schaal, an incoming sophomore, said the event was “a lot of fun.”

“Kids have the opportunity to meet kids (baby goats) and mini horses,” she said.

Kay Dix, an incoming junior at WHS who is considering a career in agriculture, worked with a mini horse under the tent.

She said exposing children to animals like these makes the animals more personable.

Participating in activities like this one is common for the FFA club.

“It opens up your people skills,” Dix said. “It’s been great.”

Celebrate Waterford returns for its fourth year, in photos Take a bite Baby goat Baby goats Miniature horse Baby goat Bounce house Bounce house Playing with fire Aerial arts Magic Shopping Connect 4 Cornhole BMX BMX