BURLINGTON — The Spinning Top & Yo-yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., will celebrate Top Spinning Day on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

To recognize the fact that the Earth is a top, people will be spinning tops all around the world as part of the 20th annual event called International Top Spinning Day.

The public can drop in anytime at the Spinning Top & Yo-yo Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to spin the tops and add to the total world spins. Masks are required.

Adults, students and children may take part as an individual, family, class or group. Seniors, science labs, math and art classes, libraries, universities, day cares, and CEOs are all invited to take a spin. Just take one or more tops and spin them again and again to get a large total of spins which will be added to the total from around the world. The museum’s goal is 10,000 or more spins in total.

Afterwards, participants are asked to send an email to thetopmuseum@hotmail.com and small jpg. photos of their participation for documentation of this worldwide event. Information should include the name of the coordinator of the spinning, the group name and ages, city, state, country, how many people participated, how many tops were used, and how many spins, plus comments made. Selected information and summaries may be used on the Spinning Top Museum website.

More information about the event, zoom option or making an actual visit, go to topmuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page.

