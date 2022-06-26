Celebrate the end of National Dairy Month by buying local

BRIGHTON — June is National Dairy Month. Buying dairy products from Wisconsin farmers keeps farms going.

“It’s been a great ride to continue on what my forefathers have done before,” said Dave Daniels, owner of Mighty Grand Dairy Farm. “(We’re) hopefully continuing it to make it a successful business as the next generation takes over. I’ve always liked the thought of being my own boss, having my own business, and dairy farming allows me to continue that venture.”

To buy local, look for a badge printed on product packaging indicating it was made in Wisconsin.

“That’s a great thing to look for, and that will support your local farmers,” Daniels said.

His favorite dairy product? Ice cream.

“Cookies and cream or chocolate, or variations thereof,” Daniels said of his favorite flavors. “I don’t think I’ve ever turned down a scoop of ice cream.”

Upcoming event Mighty Grand will be hosting Wisconsin Farm to Table’s eighth annual event on Aug. 5. Tickets are $150 for a farm tour, cheese reception, live music entertainment and dinner. Go to bit.ly/3Nk0pcq for more information.

About the farm

Daniels is a third-generation farmer.

His grandfather bought the farm located at 22811 18th St. in Brighton in Kenosha County in 1933. Daniels helped on the farm starting at age 6 or 7, but officially started dairy farming with his father when he was in his early 20s.

Mighty Grand Dairy Farm was founded in 1997 by Dave Daniels, his cousin, Myron Daniels, and Gene Weis. They pooled their assets, including machinery and cows.

The name Mighty Grand Dairy comes from the founders’ first-name initials: Myron, Gene and Dave.

Weis retired in 2017, but Myron still works at Mighty Grand Dairy as well as his own farm down the road.

Daniels, who has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, does most of the accounting work and helps Mighty Grand’s main herdsman. He’s also vice president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

Dave and Myron serve as owners and senior managers. Myron’s son and nephew serve as junior managers. Dave’s daughter helps out around the farm as well. And there’s an additional 10 full-time employees who aren’t family.

The farm includes 565 dairy cows and 450 younger livestock. Mighty Grand has 1,000 acres of land where corn, alfalfa, winter triticale, winter rye and winter wheat are grown.

Besides cows, the farm is home to cats and plenty of kittens.

School children on field trips and other groups visit the farm. Daniels or other staff leads the tours. Staff often lets visitors take kittens home with them.

The farm does not make any products direct-to-consumer and instead ships its milk to Fond du Lac-based Grande Cheese Company, where the milk is pasteurized and converted into predominantly Italian cheeses such as mozzarella, provolone and ricotta, and then given to Italian restaurants and pizzerias.

Grande Cheese Company also is using the whey to develop proteins for sports drinks.

Sustainability

A solar array, installed this year, produces electricity for the farm.

“I think all farmers really do focus on sustainability. We’ve taken it to another level,” Daniels said. “Not only does that help us to be sustainable, but it also helps with our expenses.”

Mighty Grand farmers have nutrient management plans for crops, and plant cover crops on some acres.

In agriculture, cover crops are planted to cover the soil rather than to be harvested. Cover crops manage soil erosion, soil fertility, soil quality, water, weeds, pests, diseases, biodiversity and wildlife. Cover crops may be an off-season crop planted after harvesting the cash crop, and may grow over winter.

In addition, the farm tries to be as energy efficient as possible.

In the past 10 years, the farm implemented HVLS fans, or High Volume Low Speed fans, which are industrial fans that move at a slower speed but cover more area than a standard fan.

LED lights adorn the milking parlor to brighten the 20-hour daily milking process.

It’s also joining the 21st century. Daniels uses a special smartphone application, Dairy Comp 305, to track and monitor his cows, which allows farmers to easily track how each cow is lactating, and track exactly how many cows are on the farm at any time. The number 305 refers to approximately how long a cow lactates after giving birth: usually about 305 days.

