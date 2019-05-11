WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Lake County Health Department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the health impact of an anhydrous ammonia spill that occurred in Beach Park, Ill., on the morning of April 25.
CDC staff will begin door-to-door interviews Saturday morning at homes within a 1-mile radius of the spill.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey, if asked, to assist the CDC in its analysis and to help improve future incident response, the Lake County Health Department said in a release.
The CDC also will interview first responders and those who were hospitalized during the incident.
At about 4:25 a.m. on April 25, a large release of anhydrous ammonia occurred on Green Bay Road at Clarendon Street in Beach Park, about 24 miles south of Racine.
A tractor driver, a Sturtevant man, was towing tanks of anhydrous ammonia from Pleasant Prairie to an Illinois farm when the chemical leaked, creating a toxic gas cloud.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a 1-mile radius of the leak.
The plume released by the anhydrous ammonia spill affected residents of Beach Park, Wadsworth and Zion, as well as people traveling through the area.
Throughout the morning, emergency crews conducted door-to-door wellness checks, evaluating and treating residents as needed.
About 40 people were transported via ambulance to local hospitals.
After an air-quality check by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 10 a.m.
After the incidents, authorities agreed it would be beneficial for the CDC to describe the incident; review the emergency response and environmental testing conducted by local, state and federal agencies; and review exposure history and clinical outcomes of affected individuals, the department’s release stated.
The information collected may lead to recommendations to help prevent and guide response to similar incidents in the future.
Wells tested
On April 26, the Lake County Health Department collected and analyzed samples from wells serving six homes nearest to the spill site, as well as from sump pits in two homes.
Results showed slightly elevated levels of ammonia in the water.
Though the detected levels did not present a health risk, residents were advised that they could drink bottled water as a precaution.
The wells were re-tested for ammonia on April 30, and found results were within the normal range.
Lake County Health Department staff will resample the water wells toward the end of May for a third assessment, the Lake County Health Department said.
Residents with questions about water well testing or other environmental concerns can contact the Lake County Health Department’s Environmental Health Services at 847-377-8020. Questions about anhydrous ammonia exposure or the CDC interviews on May 11 can be directed to the Communicable Disease program at 847-377-8130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.