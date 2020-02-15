Cause of crash that killed City of Racine DPW worker remains under investigation

RACINE — The cause of an October crash that killed City of Racine DPW worker David “Dee” Shelton remains under investigation, more than three months after his death.
During a Racine County Traffic Safety Committee meeting on Thursday, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said that the toxicology report came back showing that Shelton had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. The exact cause of the crash still remains undetermined.
"As of a week and a half ago, they (the Racine Police Department) are still holding that investigation," said Randy Wiessinger, Bureau of Transportation Safety law enforcement liaison. Wiessinger said that the Police Department is still waiting on further forensic studies of Shelton's brain, and possibly other information, to hopefully resolve the case.
The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 2400 block of Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue. Shelton, 43, was driving a recycling truck, turned a corner, veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest against a tree, John Rooney, the city’s DPW commissioner, previously said.
The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage resulting.
Autopsy results showed that Shelton sustained injuries to his head after he was tossed or fell from the cab of the truck. He was found lying on the pavement outside of the cab. Shelton died on Oct. 30.
Second DPW death
Shelton is the second loss the City of Racine DPW department has faced in recent years.
Mark Gates, who was also a minister, was killed Dec. 14, 2016, while he was working as a city refuse collector in the 4400 block of Washington Avenue. While Gates was loading a recycling bin into the back of a truck, a Ford Mustang hit and pinned him against the truck.
Benjamin J. Bell, then 20, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection to the crash.