Cause of crash that killed City of Racine DPW worker remains under investigation

RACINE — The cause of an October crash that killed City of Racine DPW worker David “Dee” Shelton remains under investigation, more than three months after his death.

During a Racine County Traffic Safety Committee meeting on Thursday, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said that the toxicology report came back showing that Shelton had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. The exact cause of the crash still remains undetermined.

"As of a week and a half ago, they (the Racine Police Department) are still holding that investigation," said Randy Wiessinger, Bureau of Transportation Safety law enforcement liaison. Wiessinger said that the Police Department is still waiting on further forensic studies of Shelton's brain, and possibly other information, to hopefully resolve the case.

The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 2400 block of Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue. Shelton, 43, was driving a recycling truck, turned a corner, veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest against a tree, John Rooney, the city’s DPW commissioner, previously said.

The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage resulting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}