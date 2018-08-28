Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Barn fire

Smoke billows from the remains of a barn that caught fire on Aug. 13 on Highway H in Caledonia. As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained undetermined due to the extent of the damage, Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder said.

 Christina Lieffring, christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — Due to the extent of damage caused by a recent barn fire, the cause remains undetermined, Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder said Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, a fire erupted in a barn at Landlife Farms, located at 4747 Highway H, that housed horses.

Eleven horses were killed in the fire. Seven horses — four ponies and three full-sized horses — survived the fire and were being housed at a neighboring farm.

The barn is considered a total loss, although the barn was the only structure on the farm that was damaged.

Lt. Steven Ramlow of the Caledonia Fire Department said the fire was completely under control just before 9 p.m. that night.

