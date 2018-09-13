CALEDONIA — The cause of an August barn fire that left 11 horses dead has been declared undetermined, according to the Caledonia Fire Department.
“When there is that much damage, it is hard to pinpoint an exact cause,” said Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder. “With the multitude of possible causes, we just couldn’t root all of them out.”
Roeder said the cause of the fire will remain undetermined unless additional information becomes available further down the road.
August blaze
At about 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, a fire erupted in a barn that housed horses at Landlife Farms, located at 4747 Highway H, near the Franksville area of Caledonia.
John Stamas, the farm’s owner, put a horsefly mask over his face and crawled on the ground, trying to stay clear of the smoke to try to rescue some of the horses from the barn, which quickly erupted in flames.
Eleven horses were killed in the fire. Stamas was able to rescue seven horses — four ponies and three full-sized horses.
The fire was completely under control just before 9 p.m. that night.
The barn was deemed a total loss; however, the barn was the only structure on the farm that was damaged.
Moving on
Stamas said that things have been challenging at times since the fire. “You are up and down,” Stamas said. “It’s just so badly burnt, there was nothing left.”
After the fire, the surviving horses were temporarily housed at Hoods Creek Farm, 4740 Highway H. Since then, temporary stalls have been built inside Landlife Farm’s indoor riding rink, and five horses have been moved back to the farm.
Stamas, who has owned the farm for about four years, hopes to rebuild. He is seeking assistance from the public because the insurance company has said they would not insure the building.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for those wishing to contribute to the rebuilding of the barn. To contribute, go to www.gofundme.com/horses-without-a-home.
Donations of items such as feed, tools for maintenance on the stalls, hay forks and other items will also be accepted.
