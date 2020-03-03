85 cats removed from Racine County home so far, end number could top 100

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday morning announced the removal of 85 cats — so far — from a single Racine County home Thursday and over the weekend and is asking for donations to help deal with the influx.

It is likely to become one of this county’s largest animal seizures in history, according to WHS, which is not disclosing the location of the hoarder’s home.

“It was shocking and heartbreaking to know that the cats — and the owner — had been living in such uninhabitable conditions,” WHS wrote in the news release. “Feces and urine permeated nearly every surface of the home.”

WHS continued, “Scared and undersocialized, the cats scrambled into holes in the walls — and even the ceiling. After hours of hard work in grueling conditions, we managed to safely contain dozens of cats. We set traps before we left for the evening, and we brought back even more cats over the weekend. And unfortunately, we discovered some deceased cats and kittens.”

Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed said the organization was contacted by the family of the cats' owner’, and the owner then consented for the removal of all the cats from the home. At the family’s request, WHS is not saying where in Racine County the home is located.