WATERFORD — She was a farm girl who grew up to be a real-life superhero.

Cathy Wagner, assistant chief of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company, is being remembered as a passionate public servant who never hesitated to answer the call of duty.

Wagner, who also was a mother of two, died Feb. 2 at the age of 48 after a successful career as both a firefighter and a nurse.

Firefighters from throughout southeastern Wisconsin turned out Wednesday for a funeral service at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a long procession of fire trucks and ambulances in Wagner’s honor.

Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota said Wagner was tireless in her dedication to serving others. As a woman in a male-dominated occupation, she advocated for other women to consider becoming firefighters, Vrchota said. As of 2018, 11% of volunteer firefighters and fewer than 8.5% of all American firefighters and were women, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“She was always a go-getter,” Vrchota said. “You could always count on her.”

‘It all started on a farm’

Born in Burlington as Catherine Rose Henningfeld, Wagner grew up as the second-oldest of six children raised on her family’s farm.

Her mother, Maryann Henningfeld, recalls that Wagner as a young girl enjoyed working on the farm with her father, Bill Henningfeld, and helping to rake hay or tinker with equipment.

“She was Daddy’s little tractor girl,” Maryann Henningfeld said. “She was used to getting her hands dirty.”

Her father also kept a police scanner radio to follow emergency calls out in the country. Many times, the family jumped into their truck and chased after fire trucks to watch the excitement whenever a barn or other structure went up in flames.

After graduating from Burlington High School in 1990, Wagner joined the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and enrolled at Gateway Technical College to study firefighting and police work.

Her sister, Judy Schweitzer, said Wagner had a passion for helping people, and a work ethic based in the values learned on the family farm — put in a hard day’s work and persevere until a task is completed.

“It all started on a farm,” Schweitzer said. “It gave us the values that we have today.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘Off and running’

Wagner worked a combined 31 years for the Rochester and Burlington town fire departments, both as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician.

When her son was born with spina bifida, a spinal cord defect that causes permanent physical disabilities, Wagner enrolled in nursing school so she could learn how to care for him. She earned a master’s degree in nursing and worked at area hospitals in addition to her firefighter job.

Both her son, Caleb, 15, and her daughter, Shelby, 19, are active in the Rochester Fire Company.

Wagner’s sister, Cyndi Nesson, said it was inspiring to watch Wagner’s zest for life and her willingness to tackle new challenges.

“She was off and running,” Nesson said. “She was a person who was never going to be satisfied with just one thing.”

Wagner served on the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force, and she taught a class at the Monroe Fire School for female firefighters. She also joined other Racine County firefighters in serving as an extra on the NBC series “Chicago Fire.”

She once considered becoming a police officer, her family said, but she opted to stick with firefighting work.

As a mentor for other women firefighters, Wagner said in a 2013 interview with Wisconsin Fire Journal magazine: “I truly believe women can do this job. We can survive. We just have to learn how to do some things differently.”

A devastating loss

Wagner’s death moved many who had worked alongside her or knew of her multifaceted career in public service.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a statement calling Wagner’s death devastating. “Cathy did so much good for the community and touched so many lives,” Vos said. “She was an amazing person, great friend and a remarkable member of our community.”

Wagner’s colleagues at the Rochester Fire Company — where she worked for 20 years and rose to become assistant chief — posted a statement on Facebook calling Wagner “the heart and soul of our department.”

The statement added: “Her generosity and empathy, knowledge and skill built this department into what it is today. She lived to serve, and we will continue to serve in her honor and memory.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.