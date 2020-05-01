Catholics plan to start celebrating Mass May 30; Episcopalians, Lutherans not ready yet

MILWAUKEE — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which includes the 10 counties comprising southeastern Wisconsin, plans to start celebrating in-person masses again, beginning May 30.
That date coincides with Pentecost Sunday, which occurs on the seventh Sunday of the Easter season and celebrates the Holy Spirit descending upon the disciples of Jesus Christ after his Ascension.
Archbishop Jerome Listecki wrote in a letter titled “The Catholic Comeback,” issued Thursday, “We understand the seriousness of this pandemic. We also understand the strong desire of our people to come together to worship God and these directives provide both a reasonable and responsible way to make that happen in the coming weeks.”
Listecki added that masses may begin to be celebrated again before the end of May “if circumstances warrant” it.
The letter included almost four pages of bullet points of directives churches are expected to follow to allow gatherings for Mass again. They include:
- Limiting the number of people at services to 25% of the church building’s total occupancy permit — so a church with a capacity of 1,000 could, under the archbishop’s directive, allow 250 people to gather
- Changing how communion is distributed
- Distributing hand sanitizer and requiring priests/deacons to wash their hands before, after and during the mass
- Removing all song books and prayer cards from pews
- No physical touching during the Sign of Peace
- No choirs, although there still can be a cantor
- Collection baskets cannot be passed person to person, but collection baskets with handles carried by ushers are allowed; money will not be counted until three days have passed
Still, the faithful will not be required to return to Mass as they normally would be, under Listecki’s directive.
Father Ricardo Martin of Sacred Heart Parish in Racine, whose godfather in Spain died from COVID-19 in March, said the he plans to start having three masses per weekend with a limit of 175 attendees at each service. Those who wish to attend will have to sign up beforehand to make sure too many people don’t attend. They will also have to sit at least one pew apart from one another.
“It’s not back to normal. It’s back to normal with plenty of restricting,” he said.
Martin said he was confident his parish will be able to celebrate Mass while still maintaining social distancing. The Safer at Home order bans gatherings of 10 or more people, although its current end date is set for May 26. For it to be extended would be up to the Legislature.
Still, Martin said it was up to each individual parish to decide if they wish to resume celebrating the Mass.
Catholic Masses stopped being celebrated across Wisconsin in mid-March because of coronavirus. Since then, most services have been celebrated via online livestreams with parishioners at home and the pastor in the church.
Other plans
Other area churches are planning to be more tentative with returning to gathering.
The Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee does not have “a planned date to go back,” said Rev. Seth Raymond, the pastor at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main St. Raymond said that the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee’s leadership plans to make a decision regarding in-person services after May is concluded and will not have in-person Pentecost celebrations.
Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), which includes 120 congregations and 70,000 baptized Lutherans, said that he is recommending churches follow the Safer at Home order and that the Greater Milwaukee Synod would not be following the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s lead.
Erickson said that, since state officials haven’t given an end date to Safer at Home, he would not give his churches a date when services can resume.
“I would love to be able to pick a date,” he said. “But we are not quite ready to.”
