Catholics plan to start celebrating Mass May 30; Episcopalians, Lutherans not ready yet

Still, the faithful will not be required to return to Mass as they normally would be, under Listecki’s directive.

Father Ricardo Martin of Sacred Heart Parish in Racine, whose godfather in Spain died from COVID-19 in March, said the he plans to start having three masses per weekend with a limit of 175 attendees at each service. Those who wish to attend will have to sign up beforehand to make sure too many people don’t attend. They will also have to sit at least one pew apart from one another.

“It’s not back to normal. It’s back to normal with plenty of restricting,” he said.

Martin said he was confident his parish will be able to celebrate Mass while still maintaining social distancing. The Safer at Home order bans gatherings of 10 or more people, although its current end date is set for May 26. For it to be extended would be up to the Legislature.

Still, Martin said it was up to each individual parish to decide if they wish to resume celebrating the Mass.