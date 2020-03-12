You are the owner of this article.
'Catholics for Trump' event planned for Milwaukee indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19
1 comment

'Catholics for Trump' event planned for Milwaukee indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19

Donald Trump headshot

Trump

MILWAUKEE — The launch of the “Catholics for Trump” Coalitions, which had been scheduled to kick off on March 19 in Milwaukee, has been indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns.

Registration for the event at DonaldJTrump.com has been removed from the website and replaced with a page that reads “Oops! This is awkward. You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist...” next to a photo of Trump’s former presidential campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Screenshot from Donald Trump website 404 error Hillary Clinton
Jerome Listecki

Listecki

The day before the event was canceled, Archbishop Jerome Listecki had distanced the church from the event, saying “the Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are not endorsing the rally and are in no way affiliated to or sponsoring this event or campaign locally, statewide or nationally.”

Fifty-five percent of Catholics over the age of 55 say that they are “sure to vote for” Trump in 2020, according to polling from RealClearPolitics; but 44% of Catholics between the ages of 18 and 34 say they “will never vote for” Trump.

There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country’s population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.

Trump was raised as Presbyterian and proudly talks about his Christian faith.

