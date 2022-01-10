Catholic friary established in Racine County in the 1930s could be sold and replaced with housing

BURLINGTON — The owners of the St. Francis Friary are considering selling the sprawling religious compound for a transformation that could bring more than 250 families with new residential growth on Burlington’s far north side.

If you go What: Consideration of converting St. Francis Friary campus into housing development during joint meeting of the Burlington City Council and Plan Commission Where: Public works facility, 2200 S. Pine St. When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11

Developers at Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group have unveiled plans for acquiring and redeveloping the 146-acre property that has been a Catholic retreat and seminary since the 1930s.

Adorned with statues, shrines and other amenities, the site at 2457 Browns Lake Drive has not only served as a home for Franciscan Friars. It has been a popular attraction for visitors and a spot for festive community gatherings.

As city planners prepare to review the proposed sale and redevelopment of the friary — which is similar to a monastery — the property’s historic place in western Racine County is stirring early signs of reluctance toward the project.

Pushback already

Darrel Eisenhardt, chairman of Burlington’s historic preservation committee, said it would be difficult to watch any demolition of the buildings on the grounds.

“I think it would be sad,” he said.

Officials at Bear Real Estate Group are declining to discuss their plans, although the company’s written proposal to the city discusses preservation of at least some parts of the compound. The main residential building would be converted into apartment homes for senior citizens.

In all, the developer is seeking city approval for 102 new single-family homes, 80 multi-family units, another 80 housing units for senior citizens or others, and a commercial building overlooking Browns Lake Drive.

City Planner Scott Ruhland is cautioning that the development would take place on land that has historic value, as well as environmentally sensitive wetlands.

“The proposed plan seems aggressive,” Ruhland wrote in a report on the project. “And there may be too much development proposed on the site, given its historic and environmental constraints.”

The project is scheduled for consideration Tuesday (Jan. 11) night at a joint meeting of the city Plan Commission and Burlington City Council. The discussion is scheduled following a 6:30 pm. Plan Commission meeting at the public works facility at 2200 S. Pine St.

More housing seen as a need

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer, whose district includes St. Francis, said she appreciates that the development includes both single-family and multi-family housing.

While she acknowledged that some people might oppose redeveloping the old Catholic compound, Meyer said the project could offer a chance to make progress in diversifying the available housing stock in Burlington.

“It might be best for the city to jump on it,” she said.

Part of the property extends into the nearby Village of Rochester, and Burlington officials would consider annexing those 10 acres if the development moves ahead.

History-laden ‘vibrant location’

It was not immediately clear how much of the historic friary property remains active and in use.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a Polish Catholic order based in Pulaski, near Green Bay, purchased the property along Browns Lake Drive in 1929 to establish a new seminary affiliated with Marquette University. In 1931, a group of friars migrated from Pulaski to the new site in Racine County.

A friary is similar to a monastery, except that monks generally live a reclusive lifestyle, while friars tend to be more outwardly involved and engaged in community service.

The new friary grew in popularity as a pilgrimage destination for Catholics, and many pilgrims donated statues that were then displayed on the grounds. The campus also featured terraces, waterfalls, monuments, grottos and other amenities.

Meyer recalls riding her bike through the property and seeing her mother play the accordion there during picnics.

“It was really quite a vibrant location,” she said.

According to the city, the property now includes nine buildings.

Eisenhardt said the site is located outside of Burlington’s historic downtown preservation district. But people who remember the heyday of the friars still regard it as historically significant, he said.

He added, “It was just beautiful and peaceful.”

The Franciscan Friars approached city officials in 2020 about dividing and rezoning land for future redevelopment possibilities.

Bear Real Estate Group has told the city that the Kenosha firm plans to purchase the entire 146 acres for a “mixed-use master planned community.” The company has been discussing its concept with city planners since October.

“The St. Francis Friars project offers a unique opportunity for a creative and valuable mixed-use development in the City of Burlington,” the company wrote in its proposal.

Ruhland, who works for the city’s planning firm, Lakota Group, is recommending that officials seek more detail about the type of multi-family housing that is contemplated. Ruhland also recommends requiring a neighborhood park in the plan, and limiting the type of commercial development to be permitted.

“Consideration should be given to limiting the use of this site to the extent possible,” he wrote, “and encourage a use complementary to the friary site and its location reflecting its historic value.”

