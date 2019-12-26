Catholic Charities launches immigration, refugee help website

It might cost some individuals money in the process just to find the answers to those questions, and Graham said the website should be able to help individuals with “some of the nuts-and-bolts stuff that absolutely sends people into a panic spin.”

Graham and her office also work with immigrants and refugees who are victims of domestic violence and the website can also assist them in finding a better situation.

“I wanted to have a place where (victims) could find out about those kinds of things without either the abuser knowing or the whole community knowing that they were in an abusive relationship,” Graham said.

Legal assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, Catholic Charities sent lawyers to Racine County, at least once a month, to help with immigration cases.

Those trips were funded by the St. Vincent de Paul Society with $5,000. However, that practice will be coming to an end.

Graham said her office is not taking on new cases in Racine because they no longer receive the funding from the St. Vincent de Paul Society. And with Catholic Charities providing limited legal help on immigration, it is very likely individuals will use attorneys outside of Catholic Charities.