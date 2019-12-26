Catholic Charities launches immigration, refugee help website

MILWAUKEE — Immigration can be difficult to navigate, and the lack of knowledge can be scary or damaging to those trying to understand the system.
With the help of a $136,000 grant from the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters Foundation, Catholic Charities of Milwaukee has launched a website, risccmke.org, dedicated to helping immigrants and refugees obtain the legal information they need. The website is in Spanish and English.
Barbara Graham, immigration attorney for Catholic Charities, said the organization wanted to create a website that could help with even the simplest of questions: Where is the detention center? How do I find my relative in Immigration or Customs Enforcement custody? Who would be a good lawyer to represent me? How do I contact them? How do I get to the right court room? Where do I find parking?
“So many people, especially if you’re not in Milwaukee, don’t have access to anything like competent legal advice, and if you’re poor it’s even harder,” Graham said. “Because attorneys have to charge (money) they have to pay rent, they got to feed their kids.”
The website contains information for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, citizenship application, student visa, temporary protected status, deportation defense and green cards.
It might cost some individuals money in the process just to find the answers to those questions, and Graham said the website should be able to help individuals with “some of the nuts-and-bolts stuff that absolutely sends people into a panic spin.”
Graham and her office also work with immigrants and refugees who are victims of domestic violence and the website can also assist them in finding a better situation.
“I wanted to have a place where (victims) could find out about those kinds of things without either the abuser knowing or the whole community knowing that they were in an abusive relationship,” Graham said.
Legal assistance
You have free articles remaining.
For years, Catholic Charities sent lawyers to Racine County, at least once a month, to help with immigration cases.
Those trips were funded by the St. Vincent de Paul Society with $5,000. However, that practice will be coming to an end.
Graham said her office is not taking on new cases in Racine because they no longer receive the funding from the St. Vincent de Paul Society. And with Catholic Charities providing limited legal help on immigration, it is very likely individuals will use attorneys outside of Catholic Charities.
If someone does hire a different attorney, knowing the right questions to ask might be beneficial.
Graham added that the Catholic Charities website will help immigrants and refugees be part of the conversation with their attorney.
“If something isn’t right, maybe they’ll know to ask questions,” Graham said. “They’ll ask the right questions and be able to participate in that dialogue with their attorney.”
Father Antony Primal Thomas, pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Racine, said the website will help immigrants in his congregation.
“There are names of lawyers, immigration lawyers from all over different places,” Thomas said. “They have information where they can call and get the help (they need).”
Thomas added having the website in Spanish is also a huge benefit.
“They can read something that is in their language and they can understand it better,” Thomas said. “The more information we give to the community, the better it is for them.”