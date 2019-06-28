{{featured_button_text}}
Racine County Line Rifle Club

The Racine County Line Rifle Club was closed Wednesday evening after a 54-year-old man was seriously injured by what a club representative said was a "catastrophic failure" of a handgun.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@lee.net

CALEDONIA — A 54-year-old man injured at a local rifle club Wednesday evening was hurt by a handgun malfunction.

Caledonia police and fire units were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man with wounds to the head and arm at Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road. The range was closed after the incident.

Initial police scanner reports indicated the man had been shot, but Steve Suhr, president of the rifle club, said Friday that those reports were inaccurate. A club member was shooting a handgun on the 100-yard range when he experienced a “catastrophic failure of the handgun," Suhr said.

The malfunction resulted in the member being struck in the head and arm by flying metal parts of the firearm and he was seriously injured.

The Caledonia Fire Department called Flight for Life but asked the helicopter to meet paramedics at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Suhr said the club member was taken to Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa where he had surgery. As of about noon Friday, the man was "up and about" and doing well, Suhr said.

The range is located east of Douglas Avenue, north of Seven Mile Road and south of the We Energies power plant.

