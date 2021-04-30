'Catalytic' | 2 retail spaces, 141 apartments proposed for empty Porters lot in Downtown Racine

The proposed design includes a seven-story structure above street level, the release said. It will consist of 141 market rate apartments with one sub-surface parking level. It will also include 209 residential parking units, two retail spaces totaling about 18,000 square feet and 36 retail parking spaces.

The design also includes amenities like balconies with lake views, a first floor lounge, a green roof terrace, a dog walking space and an electric charging station for electric vehicles.

“This project, should it move forward, would be the first fully market rate, new multi-family construction in the Downtown in more than 20 years,” said Mayor Cory Mason in the release. “Not only would it breathe new life into an entire City block but, it would be catalytic for future developments.”

Mason continued: “This project, paired with the new hotel on Monument Square, should help lift the morale of the City as COVID-19 impacted so many things in 2020.” Mason referred to the plans to turn the former Zahn’s building on Monument Square into a new boutique hotel, slated to open in June 2022.

A known partner