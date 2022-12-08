 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cat dies, dog hurt in Racine house fire

  • 0

The popularity of portable electric machines have increased as energy bills have soared.

RACINE — Twenty-four firefighters responded to a house fire that caused almost $100,000 of damage Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries to humans were reported, although a cat died and a dog was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to a news release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters responded Wednesday at 1:44 p.m. to a report of a living room fire on the 1000 block of Shorecrest Drive. Firefighters went though the front door and encountered an active fire in the living room. The fire was contained within 15 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $95,000 worth of damage: $75,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents inside the home.

The family cat died, and the family dog “was kept overnight at an emergency vet for observation,” according to RFD.

People are also reading…

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rising antisemitism the focus of White House roundtable meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News